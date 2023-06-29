topStoriesenglish2628273
NewsIndia
NAGALAND SAMBAD STATE LOTTERY RESULT 2023

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 29.06.2023: Dear Mahanadi, Lake, Sandpiper 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Thursday Lucky Draw Result Out Shortly- 1 Crore First Prize Complete Winners List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Thursday 29-06-2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM, DEAR LAKE EVENING 6 PM, DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 12:12 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 29.06.2023: Dear Mahanadi, Lake, Sandpiper 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Thursday Lucky Draw Result Out Shortly- 1 Crore First Prize Complete Winners List
LIVE Blog

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 29-06-2023 Thursday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR MAHANADI MORNING", "DEAR LAKE EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. . 

Check Nagaland Lottery Result Wednesday (28 June 2023) Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Thursday Result June 29-06-2023

Nagaland DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR LAKE EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland State Lottery Past Winners

Nagaland Lottery Result Wednesday

Nagaland Lottery Result Tuesday

Nagaland Lottery Result Monday

Nagaland Lottery Result Sunday

Nagaland Lottery Result Saturday

Nagaland Lottery Result Friday

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2023

29 June 2023
00:12 AM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website. 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded