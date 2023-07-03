LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 03.07.2023 (ANNOUNCED): Dear Dwarka Morning 1 PM Monday Lucky Draw Result OUT - 1 Crore First Prize
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Sunday 03.07.2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery Dear Dwarka Morning, Dear Desert Evening, Dear Finch Night weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Monday, July 03, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 03.07.2023 Monday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "Dear Dwarka Morning", "Dear Desert Evening" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "Dear Finch Night" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. .
Check Nagaland Lottery Result Monday (03 July 2023) Live Updates
Dear Dwarka Morning 1 PM Result - Check Winners List
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland State Lottery Result 03 July Live: Dear Dwarka 1 PM Lucky Draw Complete Winners List
Nagaland State Lottery Result Live Updates: Result Timings
Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.
