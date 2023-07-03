trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630056
NAGALAND SAMBAD STATE LOTTERY RESULT 2023

LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 03.07.2023 (ANNOUNCED): Dear Dwarka Morning 1 PM Monday Lucky Draw Result OUT - 1 Crore First Prize

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Sunday 03.07.2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery Dear Dwarka Morning, Dear Desert Evening, Dear Finch Night weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Monday, July 03, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 01:16 PM IST|Source:

LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 03.07.2023 (ANNOUNCED): Dear Dwarka Morning 1 PM Monday Lucky Draw Result OUT - 1 Crore First Prize
LIVE Blog

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 03.07.2023 Monday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "Dear Dwarka Morning", "Dear Desert Evening" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "Dear Finch Night" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. . 

Check Nagaland Lottery Result Monday (03 July 2023) Live Updates

Dear Dwarka Morning 1 PM Result - Check Winners List 


Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2023

03 July 2023
13:09 PM

Nagaland State Lottery Result 03 July Live: Dear Dwarka 1 PM Lucky Draw Complete Winners List

13:05 PM

Nagaland State Lottery Result Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website. 

12:29 PM

12:28 PM

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Live Update July 03: Dear Dwarka Morning 1 PM Lucky Draw Result To Be Announced Shortly 

