LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 30.06.2023 (Out): Dear Meghna Morning 1 PM Friday Lucky Draw Result Announced - 1 Crore First Prize
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Thursday 30-06-2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery Dear Meghna Morning, Dear Mountain Evening, Dear Seagull Night weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, June 30, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 30-06-2023 Friday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "Dear Meghna Morning", "Dear Mountain Evening" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "Dear Seagull" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. .
Check Nagaland Lottery Result Friday (30 June 2023) Live Updates
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland State Lottery Past Winners
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 30.06.2023 Live: Dear Meghana 1 PM Lucky Draw Complete Winners List
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Friday June 30 Live: Here Is How To Claim Prize Money
Anyone may obtain the claim form from their official website. The rules of the Nagaland lottery must be followed by the players. If you won more over Rs.10,000, you can claim it at the Nagaland Office in Kolkata. Winners can submit their claims to the following location together with the required documentation.
Nagaland sambad state lottery result for dear Meghana will be out at 1 PM, stay tuned.
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Live June 30: Today's Lottery Ticket Price
Lottery Sambad has a different collection of lottery games apart from Nagaland lotteries, which are scheduled for Three-time slots, Day, evening, and afternoon. For Nagaland State Lottery Sambad, the price of a single ticket is just Rs. 6.
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Result Timings
Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.