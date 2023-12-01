LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 01-12-2023 Dear Meghna 1 PM Lucky Draw Result Shortly -1 Crore First Prize Complete Winners List

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 01-12-2023 Friday Live: The most recent Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws are consistently provided here on a daily basis. Stay updated with the latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and receive timely draw results on Zee News English. In India, a total of 13 states permit legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. Today's results for Nagaland State's "DEAR MEGHNA MORNING" lottery at 1 PM, "DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING" lottery at 6 PM, and "DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT" lottery at 8 PM will be announced. The first prize for each of these lotteries is a bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Check Latest Nagaland Lottery Result Friday (01 December 2023) Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday 01.12.2023 Result Timings



Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.

Nagaland Lottery 24-11-2023 Friday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Friday Result December 01-12-2023

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)