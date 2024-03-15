NewsIndia
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 15.03.2024 Dear Meghna Mountain Seagull 1 PM 6 PM 8 PM- 1 Crore prize complete winners list

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Friday 15-03-2024 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, March 15, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to check winners list.

Last Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 07:20 AM IST
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 15-03-2024 Friday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here daily. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a legal lottery. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR MEGHNA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery 15-03-2024 Friday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Friday Result February 15-03-2024

Nagaland DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM Result:

Nagaland DEAR MOUNTAI EVENING 6 PM Result: 

Nagaland DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM Result: 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2024.

15 March 2024
07:20 AM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 15-03-2024 Live: Welcome To The Live Blog Of Zee News English On Nagaland Lottery Results. Stay Connected With Us For The Latest And Live Updates On The Same.

