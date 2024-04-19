Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 19.04.2024 Dear Meghna Mountain Seagull 1 PM 6 pm 8 pm Lucky Draw Friday OUT Shortly- 1 Crore prize winners list
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Friday 19-04-2024 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, April 19, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to check winners list.
Trending Photos
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 19-04-2024 Friday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here daily. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a legal lottery. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR MEGHNA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.
Nagaland Lottery 19-04-2024 Friday Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Friday Result February 18-04-2024
Nagaland DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM Result:
Nagaland DEAR MOUNTAI EVENING 6 PM Result:
Nagaland DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM Result:
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2024
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 19-04-2024 Live: What To Do If Prize Money Is More Than 10,000?
If the prize money exceeds ₹10,000, as per Section 194B of The Income-tax Act, 1961, the winner would get the money after TDS online deductions of 30 percent (if the winner is a resident), 30 percent Surcharge (if applicable), and 4 percent Educational Cess.