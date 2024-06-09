Live Updates | PM Narendra Modi To Take Oath For 3rd Consecutive Term On Sunday

PM Modi Oath Ceremony Live: The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under the leadership of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi will form the government at the Centre for the third consecutive term on Sunday. Narendra Modi is set to be sworn in as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term on June 9 at at 7:15 PM. Alongside Modi, members of his council of ministers will also take their oath on the same day.

This is an extraordinary event as Narendra Modi is the only leader after former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru who has been elected for a third consecutive term after completing the full tenure of each previous term.

While leaders like Shah and Singh are seen within the party as a certainty in the new Cabinet, former chief ministers who have won the Lok Sabha polls like Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Basavaraj Bommai, Manohar Lal Khattar and Sarbananda Sonowal are strong contenders for joining the government.

Ram Mohan Naidu of the TDP, Lalan Singh, Sanjay Jha and Ram Nath Thakur of the JD(U), and Chirag Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) are among the allies who may be a part of the new government, sources said, adding that either Singh or Jha will be accommodated from the JD(U) quota.

The leaders of a number of neighbouring nations, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, the Maldives, and Mauritius, will be present at the swearing-in ceremony, which is scheduled to take place at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday at 7:15 PM.