Live updates: India in stable situation but we must not let it deteriorate, says PM Narendra Modi on COVID-19 fight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 6 PM on Tuesday (October 20, 2020). The PM took to Twitter to inform that he would be “sharing a message” with the citizens of the country. "Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening," tweeted PM Modi.

The PM had on Monday said that India has one of the highest COVID-19 recovery rates - 88% - because it was one of the first countries to adopt a flexible lockdown. Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in India, the Prime Minister had on Saturday reviewed the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country and the preparedness of vaccine delivery, distribution, and administration.

The Prime Minister was briefed about the steady decline in the daily Covid-19 cases and growth rate. The PM further directed that the country should make use of the experience gained in the successful conduct of elections and disaster management for the coronavirus vaccine delivery system.

Here are the live updates: