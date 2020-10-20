Live updates: India in stable situation but we must not let it deteriorate, says PM Narendra Modi on COVID-19 fight

20 October 2020, 18:18 PM
Recently, we saw many photos & videos where it is clearly seen that people are not careful anymore. This isn't right. If you step out without mask, you put your families at risk. We must remember - whether it is America or Europe, cases declined & then there was sudden spike: PM
20 October 2020, 18:17 PM
India has a facility of more than 90 lakh beds for COVID-19 patients. There are 12,000 quarantine centres, around 2000 coronavirus testing labs. The number of tests will cross 10 crores soon. In our fight against COVID-19, rise in the number of tests has been our strength: PM Narendra Modi.
20 October 2020, 18:16 PM
All countries are working on a war-footing for making COVID-19 vaccine. Government is preparing for making the vaccine accessible to every Indian as soon as it is made available: PM Narendra Modi
20 October 2020, 18:14 PM
PM Modi also appealed to media and those on social media, that they should create awareness among people about the COVID-19.
20 October 2020, 18:13 PM
PM Modi again reiterated to follow the COVID-19 guidelines like 'do guj ki doori', washing hands etc.
20 October 2020, 18:11 PM
PM Modi also referred to 'Ramcharitmanas', that we should not take fire, enemy and illness lightly, unless we completely get rid of them.
20 October 2020, 18:10 PM
PM Modi also referred to Saint poet Kabir Das, to convey the message that till we achieve success, we should take precautions.
20 October 2020, 18:10 PM
In this festive season, markets are bright again but we need to remember that the lockdown might have ended but COVID-19 still persists. With efforts of every Indian over the last 7-8 months, India is in a stable situation we must not let it deteriorate: PM Modi
20 October 2020, 18:09 PM
Recently, we witnessed pictures that people are not taking precautions, if you not following COVID-19 norms you are endangering lives of your family members: PM Modi
20 October 2020, 18:05 PM
In every 10 lakh, the COVID-19 death ratio is 83, in comparison to countries like US, Brazil where this ratio is over 600: PM Modi
20 October 2020, 18:04 PM
In battle against coronavirus, from 'janata' curfew, till today we have covered a long distance, we are witnessing pace in economic activities: PM Modi
20 October 2020, 18:02 PM
The PM took to Twitter to inform that he would be “sharing a message” with the citizens of the country. "Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening," tweeted PM Modi.
20 October 2020, 17:59 PM
It is not yet clear as to what would be the main subject of PM Modi’s address to the nation. The PM had on Monday said that India has one of the highest COVID-19 recovery rates - 88% - because it was one of the first countries to adopt a flexible lockdown.