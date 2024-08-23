LIVE Updates | NEET PG Result 2024 (SHORTLY): NBEMS Result To Be Released Soon At natboard.edu.in- Check Direct Link Here

NEET PG 2024 Result 2024: The NEET PG Result 2024 is anticipated to be released in the first week of September. However, there is no official confirmation from the officials regarding the date and time of the result. Although the official date has not been announced, the National Board of Education (NBE) typically releases results within 20-25 days after the exam. Candidates who took the NEET PG 2024 exam should regularly check the official websites of NBE and Nat Board for the latest updates on the NEET PG Result 2024 and cutoff scores.

The NEET PG 2024 exam was conducted on August 11 in two shifts: from 9 am to 12:30 pm and from 3:30 pm to 7 pm. Around 2,28,540 candidates participated in the exam at 416 centers across 170 cities. The expected cutoff for NEET PG 2024 is likely to range between 280-295 for General category candidates, 245-260 for SC/ST/OBC categories, 260-270 for Unreserved-PH (UR-PH), and 245-260 for SC/ST/OBC-PH categories.