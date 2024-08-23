LIVE Updates | NEET PG Result 2024 (SHORTLY): NBEMS Result To Be Released Soon At natboard.edu.in- Check Direct Link Here
NEET PG Result 2024 LIVE: This year, the NEET PG results will be prepared and released by NBE using a normalization process, as the exam was conducted in two shifts, scroll down for latest updates.
NEET PG 2024 Result 2024: The NEET PG Result 2024 is anticipated to be released in the first week of September. However, there is no official confirmation from the officials regarding the date and time of the result. Although the official date has not been announced, the National Board of Education (NBE) typically releases results within 20-25 days after the exam. Candidates who took the NEET PG 2024 exam should regularly check the official websites of NBE and Nat Board for the latest updates on the NEET PG Result 2024 and cutoff scores.
The NEET PG 2024 exam was conducted on August 11 in two shifts: from 9 am to 12:30 pm and from 3:30 pm to 7 pm. Around 2,28,540 candidates participated in the exam at 416 centers across 170 cities. The expected cutoff for NEET PG 2024 is likely to range between 280-295 for General category candidates, 245-260 for SC/ST/OBC categories, 260-270 for Unreserved-PH (UR-PH), and 245-260 for SC/ST/OBC-PH categories.
Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on NEET PG Result 2024.
NEET PG Result 2024 LIVE: Here's how to challenge questions
Candidates can raise objections to the questions in the NEET PG examination within two calendar days after the exam. The NBEMS may award full marks to all candidates for any technically incorrect questions. There is no provision for re-evaluation, rechecking, or retotaling of responses marked by the candidates.
NEET MDS 2024: When will scorecards be released?
The NBEMS will initially release the NEET PG results, with individual scorecards to be made available to candidates a few days afterward. On the result day, candidates will be informed of their marks and the cut-offs for various categories. The detailed scorecards will be provided shortly after the result announcement.
NEET PG Result 2024: Eligibility Criteria
Eligibility for NEET PG counselling will follow the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023, as notified by the National Medical Commission (NMC). The required percentiles are as follows:
General/EWS: 50th percentile
SC/ST/OBC (including PwD of these categories): 40th percentile
UR PwD: 45th percentile
Cut-off scores corresponding to these percentiles will be released with the results.
NEET PG Result 2024 Live: Here's how to check
- Visit the official website natboard.edu.in.
- Access the NEET PG result PDF.
- Click on the provided result link.
- Search for your marks using your name or roll number.
NEET PG Result 2024 LIVE: Last year cut off
Last year, the NEET PG cut-off marks for admission to MD/MS/DNB/Diploma courses were as follows:
General and EWS: 291 marks
General-PwD: 274 marks
SC, ST, OBC (including PwD from these categories): 257 marks.
NBE NEET PG Result 2024 LIVE: Websites to check result
Once announced, candidates can check the NEET PG results on the following websites:
natboard.edu.in
nbe.edu.in
NEET PG Result 2024 LIVE: When will results be announced?
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the NEET PG 2024 results soon. The postgraduate medical entrance exam took place on August 11.