NEET UG 2022 Counselling LIVE UPDATES: Registration to begin TOMORROW on mcc.nic.in- Check latest updates here

NEET UG 2022 LIVE: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 Counselling registrations will begin from tomorrow, October 11, 2022 onwards. Candidates who have cleared the NEET UG exam and qualified will be able to apply for Round 1 of counselling from tomorrow on the official website – mcc.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) on September 07, 2022. Registered NEET candidates can download the NEET UG Result 2022 by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

