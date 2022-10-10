NewsIndia
NEET UG 2022

NEET UG 2022 Counselling LIVE UPDATES: Registration to begin TOMORROW on mcc.nic.in- Check latest updates here

NEET UG Counselling 2022 will begin on 11 October, scroll down for all the live and latest updates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 12:19 PM IST

NEET UG 2022 LIVE: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 Counselling registrations will begin from tomorrow, October 11, 2022 onwards. Candidates who have cleared the NEET UG exam and qualified will be able to apply for Round 1 of counselling from tomorrow on the official website – mcc.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) on September 07, 2022. Registered NEET candidates can download the NEET UG Result 2022 by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. 

NEET UG Counselling 2022 will begin on 11 October for All India Quota, AIQ admissions. Students who secured merit in NEET Result 2022 will be eligible to participate in this MCC NEET Counselling over several rounds in order to secure admissions in various medical colleges across the country.

Candidates who have cleared the NEET 2022 Exam, conducted by NTA on July 17, 2022 can now proceed to apply for the counselling process. Once the registration begins, the direct link to apply as well as the step-by-step process will be shared for candidates to refer to.

Stay Tuned to Zee News for Latest & Live Updates on NEET UG Counselling 2022

 

NEET UG 2022neet 2022NEET UG counsellingNEET Counselling 2022National Medical CommissionNEET counsellingneet ugneet resultNMC

