LIVE Updates | Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023: Best wishes, messages, photos and quotes, status to share with your friends on Parakram Diwas
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023: The birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23 will be observed as Parakram Day, as per the notification issued by the central government last year. Meanwhile, efforts to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023 are going on across the country.
- At the age of 16, he became fascinated by the teachings of Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna after reading their works.
- Vivekananda’s emphasis on social services and reform had inspired Bose and influenced his socialist political ideology.
- He was a progressive thinker and wanted women to enlist in the Indian National Army to fight for their country.
Trending Photos
Netaji Birthday 2023: Undoubtedly, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is the greatest among the names that will forever be written in golden letters in the history of India's freedom movement. The way he worked for the country, rousing the countrymen against British rule, was possible only by him. Although there are many controversial theories about his date of death. But there is one thing; patriotism never dies. He will forever exist in the hearts of every Indian. Today, on January 23rd, the entire nation remembers him on his birthday. On this day, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti is observed. So on this special day, we pay special tribute to Netaji on his birthday.
Netaji wanted secular India with equal rights for all: Anita Bose Pfaff
A day before the 126th birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose, his daughter Anita Bose Pfaff on Sunday noted that the freedom fighter believed in equal rights for all, irrespective of their gender, religion, caste and social position. Bose Pfaff said that her father was a deeply religious person but wanted India to be a secular state
More Stories