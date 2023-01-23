LIVE Updates | Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023: Best wishes, messages, photos and quotes, status to share with your friends on Parakram Diwas

Netaji Birthday 2023: Undoubtedly, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is the greatest among the names that will forever be written in golden letters in the history of India's freedom movement. The way he worked for the country, rousing the countrymen against British rule, was possible only by him. Although there are many controversial theories about his date of death. But there is one thing; patriotism never dies. He will forever exist in the hearts of every Indian. Today, on January 23rd, the entire nation remembers him on his birthday. On this day, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti is observed. So on this special day, we pay special tribute to Netaji on his birthday.