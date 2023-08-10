Live Updates | No-Trust Vote | PM Modi To Address Lok Sabha Today Day After Rahul Gandhi's Attack On Centre

The NDA government will face the Opposition's no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the lower house of parliament on Day 3rd of the no-confidence motion debate.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of hurting India's interests in Manipur, where ethnic violence has claimed 152 lives since May 3. He also attacked the Modi government for not visiting the state and failing to protect India.

Home Minister Amit Shah countered Gandhi's allegations and listed the various scams under the UPA regime. He also appealed for peace in Manipur and urged the Kuki and Meitei communities to talk to the Centre to resolve their differences. The Lok Sabha passed a resolution for peace in Manipur, which was supported by the NDA members and opposed by the Congress.

