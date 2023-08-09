Live Updates | No Confidence Motion Debate | Amit Shah To Speak In Lok Sabha Today

The Lok Sabha will continue the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to participate in the discussion. The first day of the debate saw heated exchanges between the Congress and the Union Ministers over the situation in Manipur, where ethnic violence has been raging since May. The Congress blamed the government for creating a huge rift in Manipur.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who started the debate on Tuesday, said that the Opposition had to bring the no-confidence motion against the government to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak up on Manipur.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi questioned why Rahul Gandhi was not leading the discussion as the Congress had informed the Speaker in the morning that the former Congress president would do so.



The YSRCP, Shiv Sena, JDU, BJD, BSP, BRS, and LJP were given a total of two hours to speak, divided according to their strength in the House. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply on August 10.

The Rajya Sabha has been witnessing repeated adjournments since July 20, as the Opposition members have been demanding a discussion under Rule 267 on various issues.