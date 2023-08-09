trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2646659
NO CONFIDENCE MOTION

Live Updates | No Confidence Motion Debate | Amit Shah To Speak In Lok Sabha Today

No-trust motion in Lok Sabha on Aug 9: The Lok Sabha will continue the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to participate in the discussion

Reported By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 10:47 AM IST|Source:

The Lok Sabha will continue the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to participate in the discussion. The first day of the debate saw heated exchanges between the Congress and the Union Ministers over the situation in Manipur, where ethnic violence has been raging since May. The Congress blamed the government for creating a huge rift in Manipur.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who started the debate on Tuesday, said that the Opposition had to bring the no-confidence motion against the government to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak up on Manipur.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi questioned why Rahul Gandhi was not leading the discussion as the Congress had informed the Speaker in the morning that the former Congress president would do so.

The YSRCP, Shiv Sena, JDU, BJD, BSP, BRS, and LJP were given a total of two hours to speak, divided according to their strength in the House. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply on August 10.

The Rajya Sabha has been witnessing repeated adjournments since July 20, as the Opposition members have been demanding a discussion under Rule 267 on various issues.

Stay tuned to Zee News English for live updates on No-Confidence Motion Debate in Lok Sabha

09 August 2023
10:42 AM

No-Confidence Motion Debate Live Updates: Six Bills Listed In Rajya Sabha Today

The government will present six bills for discussion and approval in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. One of them is the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, which faced strong opposition from the Opposition when it was introduced last week.

10:37 AM

                      Punjab Bandh Live Update

Police took out flag marches in different areas of the city to maintain peace and law

10:36 AM

No-Confidence Motion Live Updates: Amit Shah Likely To Speak 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to participate in the discussion.

10:15 AM

No Confidence Motion Debate Live: Congress Party Meeting

The Congress party has called for a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs in the party's parliamentary office at 10:30 am on Wednesday.

10:00 AM

No Confidence Motion Debate Live: Rahul Gandhi to participate in session

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to participate in the discussion.

