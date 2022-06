Muslim community members today carried out coutrywide protests demanding the arrest of BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohamad. Protests for Nupur Sharma's arrest were carried out at Delhi's Jama Masjid, Hyderabad's Mecca Masjid, Ludhiana's Jama Masjid, Kolkata's Park Circus, Prayagraj's Atal Area.

In West Bengal, a large number of people gathered at Kolkata's Park Circus and demanded the arrest of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal. In UP's Prayagraj, stones were hurled during clashes in Atala area after the Friday prayers.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES on Nupur Sharma arrest demands from across the India: