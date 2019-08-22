INX Media case live updates: CBI likely to demand maximum custody of Chidambaram in court

22 August 2019, 07:50 AM
According to Zee Media sources, the CBI has prepared a list of of over 100 questions for former finance minister P Chidambaram and is expected to seek his custody for the maximum duration possible from the special CBI court on Thursday.
22 August 2019, 07:41 AM
P Chidambaram will be produced before special CBI court judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar on Thursday in INX Media case.
Saying that Chidambaram has been non-cooperative and evasive in answering its questions, CBI is expected to demand the maximum custody of the former finance minister in the money laundering case. CBI had earlier also requested permission of custodial interrogation.
22 August 2019, 07:01 AM
Medical tests of former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram were conducted inside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in New Delhi, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.
22 August 2019, 06:48 AM
Karti Chidambaram, son of P Chidambaram, leaves from Chennai Airport. P Chidambaram would be produced in special CBI court on Thursday following his arrest on Wednesday night.
Karti Chidambaram, son of P Chidambaram leaves from Chennai Airport. P. Chidambaram was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) yesterday. pic.twitter.com/suOILZAh7Q
22 August 2019, 06:37 AM
Speaking to reporters from Chennai, Karti Chidambaram, on his father P Chidambaram's arrest, said, "This has been done only to create a spectacle on TV and to tarnish the image of Congress party and the former Finance and Home Minister. This is a completely trumped-up case in which he (P Chidambaram) has absolutely no connection. We will fight this out politically and legally."
Karti Chidambaram in Chennai: This has been done only to create a spectacle on TV & to tarnish the image of Congress party& the former Finance&Home Minister. This is completely trumped-up case in which he has absolutely no connection. We will fight this out politically&legally. https://t.co/doNga6q6rg
22 August 2019, 06:30 AM
Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, reacted to the latter's arrest by the CBI and said, "This is a totally vindictive and malicious act, done by a pliant agency. This is only done to settle political scores. There was absolutely no necessity to have done this."
Karti Chidambaram on P Chidambaram arrested by CBI, in Chennai: This is a totally vindictive and malicious act, done by a pliant agency. This is only done to settle political scores. There was absolutely no necessity to have done this. pic.twitter.com/Fbu03l9nfe
22 August 2019, 06:28 AM
A high-level of drama unfolded on Wednesday night after a team of CBI officials arrived at the Congress office soon after former finance minister P Chidambaram left for his home in Delhi's Jor Bagh. The seven-member CBI team came knocking at the Congress leader's home but found the gates locked. They were forced to jump over the boundary wall to enter the premises. Another team of ED officials also reached his home. Later, he was formally arrested by the CBI and would be produced in court on Thursday.