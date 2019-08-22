close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

INX Media case live updates: CBI likely to demand maximum custody of Chidambaram in court

Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram will be produced before a special CBI court on Thursday after he was arrested amid high drama on Wednesday night for his alleged role in the INX Media corruption and money laundering case. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 07:53
Comments |
ANI Photo

Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram will be produced before a special CBI court on Thursday after he was arrested amid high drama on Wednesday night for his alleged role in the INX Media corruption and money laundering case. 

Untraceable for over 25 hours, Chidambaram had finally surfaced at the Congress headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday evening, where he addressed the media denying all charges and defending himself. He was accompanied by top Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjuna Kharge, Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Salman Khurshid and Vivek Tankha.

In a brief press conference on Wednesday, Chidambaram had alleged political vendetta and expressed shock at being accused of running away from the law. “On the contrary I was seeking the protection of law,” he said.

Follow live updates here:

List of 100 questions await Chidambaram Will fight this trumped-up, vindictive act: Karti ChidambaramBesides INX Media, here are other cases that senior Congress leader facesChidambaram's bail plea likely to be heard on Friday

22 August 2019, 07:50 AM

According to Zee Media sources, the CBI has prepared a list of of over 100 questions for former finance minister P Chidambaram and is expected to seek his custody for the maximum duration possible from the special CBI court on Thursday.

22 August 2019, 07:41 AM

P Chidambaram will be produced before special CBI court judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar on Thursday in INX Media case.

Saying that Chidambaram has been non-cooperative and evasive in answering its questions, CBI is expected to demand the maximum custody of the former finance minister in the money laundering case. CBI had earlier also requested permission of custodial interrogation.

22 August 2019, 07:01 AM

Medical tests of former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram were conducted inside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in New Delhi, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

22 August 2019, 06:48 AM

Karti Chidambaram, son of P Chidambaram, leaves from Chennai Airport. P Chidambaram would be produced in special CBI court on Thursday following his arrest on Wednesday night.

22 August 2019, 06:37 AM

Speaking to reporters from Chennai, Karti Chidambaram, on his father P Chidambaram's arrest, said, "This has been done only to create a spectacle on TV and to tarnish the image of Congress party and the former Finance and Home Minister. This is a completely trumped-up case in which he (P Chidambaram) has absolutely no connection. We will fight this out politically and legally."

22 August 2019, 06:30 AM

Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, reacted to the latter's arrest by the CBI and said, "This is a totally vindictive and malicious act, done by a pliant agency. This is only done to settle political scores. There was absolutely no necessity to have done this."

22 August 2019, 06:28 AM

A high-level of drama unfolded on Wednesday night after a team of CBI officials arrived at the Congress office soon after former finance minister P Chidambaram left for his home in Delhi's Jor Bagh. The seven-member CBI team came knocking at the Congress leader's home but found the gates locked. They were forced to jump over the boundary wall to enter the premises. Another team of ED officials also reached his home. Later, he was formally arrested by the CBI and would be produced in court on Thursday.

 

Must Watch

PT11M2S

Breaking News: CBI arrests ex-union minister P Chidambaram in INX Media Case