INX Media case live updates: CBI likely to demand maximum custody of Chidambaram in court

Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram will be produced before a special CBI court on Thursday after he was arrested amid high drama on Wednesday night for his alleged role in the INX Media corruption and money laundering case.

Untraceable for over 25 hours, Chidambaram had finally surfaced at the Congress headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday evening, where he addressed the media denying all charges and defending himself. He was accompanied by top Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjuna Kharge, Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Salman Khurshid and Vivek Tankha.

In a brief press conference on Wednesday, Chidambaram had alleged political vendetta and expressed shock at being accused of running away from the law. “On the contrary I was seeking the protection of law,” he said.

Follow live updates here: