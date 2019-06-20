Live: President Ram Nath Kovind to address joint sitting of Parliament today

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both the houses of Parliament at the Central Hall on Thursday. The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha began on Monday during which several newly-elected MPs took the oath.

The election of the Speaker was held on Wednesday during which two-time BJP MP from Kota, Rajasthan Om Birla was elected unanimously for the coveted post. The Rajya Sabha will begin its proceedings after the address of the President.

The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey will be presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.

