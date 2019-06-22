close

Parliament live and latest updates: Proceedings from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

After a stormy session on Friday over the introduction of the contentious triple talaq bill, which was strongly opposed by several parties, the Parliament will convene again for normal business on Saturday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 22, 2019 - 09:34
New Delhi: After a stormy session on Friday over the introduction of the contentious triple talaq bill, which was strongly opposed by several parties, the Parliament will convene again for normal business on Saturday. On Friday, the Narendra Modi government, in its second tenure, introduced the controversial triple talaq Bill, which saw stiff resistance from Congress and AIMIM after a division was pressed opposing the tabling of the bill. 

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, which seeks to criminalise the act of instant divorce among Muslims with a three-year jail sentence for men, was finally introduced after a brief debate. Annoyed with lawmakers for not maintaining the dignity of the House, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked them to conduct themselves responsibly and maintain discipline.

Birla`s direction came at a time when a ruckus started in the Lok Sabha after Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tabled afresh the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019.

 

Live TV

 

Tune in to Zee News for live and latest updates on proceedings in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in Parliament on Saturday -

