Parliament Live updates: After nod from Lok Sabha, Amit Shah to table Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Bill in Rajya Sabha today

IUML MP ET Mohammed Basheer, has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the incident of mob lynching in Jharkhand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last week said in Lok Sabha that the lynching of a Muslim youth in Jharkhand, has pained him and the guilty must be severely punished. However, he had stressed that all incidents of violence in the country, whether in Jharkhand, West Bengal or Kerala, should be treated the same and law should take its course.
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the reduction of interest rate in small saving scheme. DMK MP TR Balu has also given an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'urgent need to stop Carbon project in Cauvery Basin'.
Amit Shah will also move the resolution that President Rule be in place in Jammu and Kashmir for the next six months. Lok Sabha on Friday given its nod to extend President's Rule in the state for another six months beginning July 3. Shah had asserted that assembly elections in the state will be held in a democratic, free and fair manner as soon as the Election Commission announces the dates. Replying to the statutory resolution seeking the extension of President's Rule in the state, and the amendment bill, Shah had said that the Modi government has 'zero tolerance' policy towards terrorism and its ideology is to ensure the protection of borders and make the country free of terrorism.
Ramesh Pokriyal will move that the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill, 2019 be taken into consideration. The Bill will provide for the reservation of posts in appointments by direct recruitment of persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes, the socially and educationally backward classes and the economically weaker sections, to teachers' cadre in certain Central Educational Institutions established, maintained or aided by the Central Government, and for matters connected therewith or incidental.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Monday make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 58th Report of the Standing Committee on Finance on Demands for Grants (2018-19) pertaining to the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.