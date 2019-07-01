close

Parliament Live updates: After nod from Lok Sabha, Amit Shah to table Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Bill in Rajya Sabha today

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill which was cleared by Lok Sabha on Friday, allows people living along the International Border to get the benefit of reservation in jobs, promotion, and admission in professional courses.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 1, 2019 - 10:49
Home Minister Amit Shah will on Monday table the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha. The Bill allows people living along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir to get the benefit of reservation in jobs, promotion, and admission in professional courses at par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC). The bill was cleared in Lok Sabha on Friday. 

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, will replace an ordinance issued by the previous government. The Bill once passed by Parliament will amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 to bring persons residing in areas adjoining the IB within the ambit of reservation. 

Due to continuous cross-border tensions, persons living along the IB suffer from socio-economic and educational backwardness. Shelling from across the border often compels residents to move to safer places, which adversely impacts their education as schools and colleges remain closed for long periods.

1 July 2019, 10:49 AM

IUML MP ET Mohammed Basheer, has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the incident of mob lynching in Jharkhand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last week said in Lok Sabha that the lynching of a Muslim youth in Jharkhand, has pained him and the guilty must be severely punished. However, he had stressed that all incidents of violence in the country, whether in Jharkhand, West Bengal or Kerala, should be treated the same and law should take its course.

1 July 2019, 10:42 AM

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the reduction of interest rate in small saving scheme. DMK MP TR Balu has also given an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'urgent need to stop Carbon project in Cauvery Basin'.

1 July 2019, 10:15 AM

Amit Shah will also move the resolution that President Rule be in place in Jammu and Kashmir for the next six months. Lok Sabha on Friday given its nod to extend President's Rule in the state for another six months beginning July 3. Shah had asserted that assembly elections in the state will be held in a democratic, free and fair manner as soon as the Election Commission announces the dates. Replying to the statutory resolution seeking the extension of President's Rule in the state, and the amendment bill, Shah had said that the Modi government has 'zero tolerance' policy towards terrorism and its ideology is to ensure the protection of borders and make the country free of terrorism.
 

1 July 2019, 10:11 AM

Ramesh Pokriyal will move that the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill, 2019 be taken into consideration. The Bill will provide for the reservation of posts in appointments by direct recruitment of persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes, the socially and educationally backward classes and the economically weaker sections, to teachers' cadre in certain Central Educational Institutions established, maintained or aided by the Central Government, and for matters connected therewith or incidental. 

1 July 2019, 10:10 AM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Monday make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 58th Report of the Standing Committee on Finance on Demands for Grants (2018-19) pertaining to the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

