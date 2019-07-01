Parliament Live updates: After nod from Lok Sabha, Amit Shah to table Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Bill in Rajya Sabha today

Home Minister Amit Shah will on Monday table the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha. The Bill allows people living along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir to get the benefit of reservation in jobs, promotion, and admission in professional courses at par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC). The bill was cleared in Lok Sabha on Friday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, will replace an ordinance issued by the previous government. The Bill once passed by Parliament will amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 to bring persons residing in areas adjoining the IB within the ambit of reservation.

Due to continuous cross-border tensions, persons living along the IB suffer from socio-economic and educational backwardness. Shelling from across the border often compels residents to move to safer places, which adversely impacts their education as schools and colleges remain closed for long periods.