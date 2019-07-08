Parliament live updates: Jaishankar takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

The upheaval in Karnataka politics is likely to reverberate in Parliament as well on Monday. Congress has given an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha alleging that the BJP is trying to topple the Congress-JDS government in Karnataka. Thirteen dissenting Karnataka MLAs from both Congress and JDS have resigned fuelling the possibility of the HD Kumaraswamy-led government being toppled.

Meanwhile, a discussion on the Union Budget which was presented in Parliament on Friday will also take place. Home Minister Amit Shah will also be introducing a few bills in Lok Sabha which include Bill to amend the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967; Bill to amend the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008; and Bill to amend the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

