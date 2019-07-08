Parliament live updates: Jaishankar takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

8 July 2019, 11:46 AM
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP. He had won the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Gujarat on Friday having bagged 104 votes in his favour as against his Congress rival Gaurav Pandya who got 70 votes. Two Rajya Sabha seats had fallen vacant after Union Ministers Amit Shah and Smriti Irani were elected to Lok Sabha in the 2019 election.
8 July 2019, 11:10 AM
Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday called the BJP a 'poacher' amid the Karnataka political crisis. "We'll try to raise the Karnataka issue in Parliament but we won't reveal our weapons. But it is clear that BJP is a 'poacher' party," he said while speaking to news agency ANI.
8 July 2019, 11:01 AM
DMK MP TR Balu has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over NEET Examination.
8 July 2019, 11:01 AM
TMC MPs hold protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament in Delhi over disinvestment in Public sector undertakings (PSUs).
8 July 2019, 10:32 AM
Congress party has given an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha alleging that the BJP is trying to topple the Congress-JDS government in Karnataka.
8 July 2019, 10:31 AM
In Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur will lay on the Table, under clause (1) of article 151 of the Constitution, (i) Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the year ended March, 2018 – Assessment of Assessees in Entertainment Sector – Union Government – Department of Revenue – Direct Taxes; and (ii) Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on Audit of Preparedness for the Implementation of Sustainable Development Goals – Union Government (Civil) – NITI Aayog.
8 July 2019, 10:26 AM
Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce a few bills in Lok Sabha. These include Bill to amend the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967; Bill to amend the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008; and Bill to amend the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.
8 July 2019, 10:25 AM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move a resolution seeking to amend the Customs Tariff Act. It resolution reads: "In pursuance of section 8A(1) of the Customs Tariff Act, 1975, read with sub-section (3) of section 7 of the said Act, this House hereby approves of notification No. 5/2019-Customs dated 16.02.2019 [G.S.R 124 (E) dated 16th February, 2019] which seeks to amend the First Schedule of the Customs Tariff Act so as to insert new tariff item 9806 00 00 under Chapter 98 of the First Schedule of the Customs Tariff Act, 1975 to prescribe 200% customs duty on all goods originating in or exported from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan."
The Finance Minister will also move to increase the basic customs duty on a few goods. The resolution reads: "In pursuance of section 8A(1) of the Customs Tariff Act, 1975, read with sub-section (3) of section 7 of the said Act, this House hereby approves of notification No. 16/2019-Customs dated 15.06.2019 [G.S.R. 425 (E) dated 15th June, 2019] which seeks to increase the basic customs duty on the following goods:- a) Lentils (Mosur) (0713 40 00) from 40% to 50%, b) Boric acid (2810 00 20) from 17.5% to 27.5% and c) Other diagnostic and laboratory reagents (3822 00 90) from 20% to 30%."
8 July 2019, 10:22 AM
Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations/observations contained in the 307th Report of the Standing Committee on Human Resource Development on Action Taken by the Government on the observations/recommendations contained in 302nd Report of the Committee on Demands for Grants (2018-19) pertaining to the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development.
8 July 2019, 10:20 AM
In Lok Sabha today, Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 48th Report of the Standing Committee on Coal and Steel on 'CSR activities in Steel PSUs' (2018-19) pertaining to the Ministry of Steel.