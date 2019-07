NEW DELHI: Parliament is expected to witness fireworks on Wednesday as the Congress-led Opposition looks determined to raise the issue of US President Donald Trump's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to mediate on the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan at the G-20 summit in Osaka.

Speaking on behalf of the government, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday categorically rejected Trump's statement and clarified in both the Houses of Parliament that "no such request was ever made". However, the opposition is likely to stall the proceedings in both the House of Parliament on Wednesday.

In other developments, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday that the ongoing Parliament session will be extended by 10 more working days to complete the legislative business and the government`s target to pass at least 35 Bills. With the extension of sittings, the session will now conclude on August 9.

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha commenced on June 17 with oath-taking by members and it was scheduled to conclude on July 26.

