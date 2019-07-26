Live: TMC, SP give Zero Hour notice, demand law on mob lynching

NEW DELHI: Both houses of Parliament are expected to witness unruly scenes on Friday as the NDA government intends to ensure the passage of key legislations while the Congress-led opposition is pressing the government for debate on key issues, including US President Donald Trump's recent Kashmir claim and mob lynching.

In a big boost for the ruling coalition, the Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the controversial triple talaq amid the Opposition walkout and the government accusing the Congress of dragging its feet on the legislation and contending that it was for the dignity and respect of women.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 that prohibits divorce by pronouncing talaq thrice in one go was passed with 303 votes in favour and 82 against.

Members of the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and several other parties staged a walkout over the Bill. The Janata Dal (United), a BJP ally, also opposed the Bill and walked out of the House saying it will create distrust among a particular community.

The Bill will now be tabled in the Rajya Sabha, where the opposition is numerically stronger than the ruling alliance.

