close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Live: TMC, SP give Zero Hour notice, demand law on mob lynching

Both houses of Parliament are expected to witness unruly scenes on Friday as the government intends to ensure the passage of key legislations while the Congress-led opposition is pressing the government for debate on key issues, including US President Donald Trump's recent Kashmir claim.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 26, 2019 - 09:53
Comments |

NEW DELHI: Both houses of Parliament are expected to witness unruly scenes on Friday as the NDA government intends to ensure the passage of key legislations while the Congress-led opposition is pressing the government for debate on key issues, including US President Donald Trump's recent Kashmir claim and mob lynching.

In a big boost for the ruling coalition, the Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the controversial triple talaq amid the Opposition walkout and the government accusing the Congress of dragging its feet on the legislation and contending that it was for the dignity and respect of women.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 that prohibits divorce by pronouncing talaq thrice in one go was passed with 303 votes in favour and 82 against.

Members of the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and several other parties staged a walkout over the Bill. The Janata Dal (United), a BJP ally, also opposed the Bill and walked out of the House saying it will create distrust among a particular community.

The Bill will now be tabled in the Rajya Sabha, where the opposition is numerically stronger than the ruling alliance.

Tune in to Zee News for live updates on proceedings in Parliament

26 July 2019, 09:51 AM

Samajwadi Party MP Ravi Prakash Verma has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'need for legislation to prevent mob violence'.

26 July 2019, 09:51 AM

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'plight of the entertainment industry in India.' 

26 July 2019, 09:50 AM

TMC MP Dola Sen has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand to review the decision to privatise Indian ordnance factories.'

Must Watch

PT3M14S

Preparations in full swing at Dras War Memorial for Kargil Vijay Diwas