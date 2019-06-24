Parliament live updates: Jammu and Kashmir Amendment bill, DNA profiling bill on Monday

Home Minister Amit Shah will on Monday introduce Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha. This is the first legilative business by the Home Minister after his election to the lower house following the massive victory in the general election. He will also give a statement giving reasons for the immediate legislation by the promulgation of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019.

The DNA Technology Regulation Bill, which seeks to control the use of DNA technology for establishing the identity of a person, is also likely to come up before the Cabinet on Monday. The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha in January, but lapsed as it could not be cleared in the Rajya Sabha due to lack of support from the opposition. Following the clearance from the Cabinet, the bill is likely to be reintroduced in Parliament for passage.

