Parliament live updates: Jammu and Kashmir Amendment bill, DNA profiling bill on Monday

24 June 2019, 10:17 AM
The Union Cabinet will today take a call to introduce a fresh bill in Parliament to extend the facility of proxy voting to overseas Indians. A similar bill had lapsed following the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha last month. Sources in the government had on Sunday told PTI that the union cabinet will consider introducing the bill in Parliament. The bill proposes that overseas Indians, who are entitled to vote in India, can appoint a proxy voter to cast the ballot on their behalf. As of now, overseas Indians are free to cast their votes in constituencies they are registered. The Bill seeks to give them the option of proxy voting, which is as of now available to service personnel only.
24 June 2019, 10:15 AM
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is expected to introduce a Bill to amend the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 and further to amend the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002. He will also explain the reasons for promulgation of the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019.
24 June 2019, 10:14 AM
Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has given a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over increasing crime in the national capital. The notice comes after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had on Sunday tweeted that there has been a rise in crime claiming that there have been nine murders in one day across the city. However, the Delhi Police responded to the CM's allegations and gave statistics to prove that the claims made by Kejriwal were not true. "No such increase in crime in Delhi. Overall heinous crimes down by 10% this year compared to 2018. Similarly heinous crime committed against senior citizens also down by 22% due to preventive efforts of Delhi police," the police tweeted.