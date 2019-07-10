Parliament Live: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya asks Centre to extend NRC to Karnataka

10 July 2019, 14:00 PM "Ministry revoked the passport of Nirav Modi as per provisions of Section 10(3)(c) of The Passports Act,1967, on 23 Feb,2018. The Ministry has no means to verify the travels, if any, of Nirav Modi and passport used for such travels by him," V Muraleedharan, MOS MEA in Lok Sabha.

10 July 2019, 13:59 PM Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Lok Sabha on if there is proposal for reservations in judicial services: Under Article 235, the administrative control over the members of district and subordinate judiciary in the states vest with the concerned High Court. Initiation of proposal for appointment of Judges in HCs vests with Chief Justice. Further, state in consultation with HC frames rules and regulations regarding appointment, promotion,reservations etc of judicial officers in state. Therefore, Centre has no role in this.

10 July 2019, 13:03 PM BJP MP Tejasvi Surya in Lok Sabha: Illegal immigrants are a security threat to the state. Yesterday a terror module that operates from Bangladesh was busted in Bengaluru. I call upon the Centre to extend NRC to Karnataka and Bengaluru to weed out Bangladeshis who've come here illegally.

10 July 2019, 13:02 PM "A pilot project has been approved to replace the existing old design/composite fencing with a new "anti-cut" and "anti-rust" modular fencing in 7.18-kms border length in Amritsar and work has recently been," MoS Home, Nityanand Rai on measures taken by government on progress of pilot project for security of Indo-Pak border in Punjab in Rajya Sabha.

10 July 2019, 13:00 PM "Pakistan's ISI is known for giving support to Khalistani elements in Canada for anti-India activities. We have zero tolerance policy on this and have taken many important steps against it," MoS Home G Kishan Reddy in Lok Sabha.

10 July 2019, 12:59 PM The opposition parties give notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss on the issues of `defections being engineered to dislodge elected governments`. The leaders who have given notice include Rajeev Gowda (Indian National Congress), Tiruchi Siva (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), Ravi Prakash Verma (Samajwadi Party), D Raja (CPI) and TK Rangarajan (Communist Party of India (Marxist).Earlier today, Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena MPs gave Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha on separate issues: ANI