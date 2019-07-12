Parliament Live Updates: Congress gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha

Congress MP Motilal Vora has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'suppressing of information about frauds by the banks'.

Congress gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'alleged killing of dalits in Gujarat'

12 July 2019, 11:03 AM

Lok Sabha agenda for Friday:

• Arjun Ram Meghwal to make a statement on government business for the week commencing Monday, July 15.

• Motion for election to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, to be moved by Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan.

• Motion for election to the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, to be moved by Dr Vardhan

• Motion for election to the National Tiger Conservation Authority by Prakash Javadekar

• Discussion on Union budget and voting on the demands for grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways for 2019-20.

• Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to move Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019

• Discussion and voting on the demands for grants under the control of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for 2019-20.

• Supriya Sule to move for leave to introduce a bill to establish an authority to oversee the payment of financial assistance including ex-gratia lump sum honorarium of rupees two crore, provision of medical facilities, education and housing allowance, reservation up to five per cent.

• Rahul Shewale to move for leave to introduce a bill further to amend the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988