Live: 'Declare Bihar floods national disaster,' JD(U) MP gives Zero Hour Notice in RS

19 July 2019, 11:01 AM
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP, Sougata Ray gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "kidnapping of Karnataka MLAs".
19 July 2019, 11:01 AM
Congress gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "current political situation in Karnataka".
19 July 2019, 10:59 AM
Janata Dal (United) MP, Ram Nath Thakur has given a Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to 'declare floods in Bihar as a national calamity'. According to Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, the flood in Bihar has adversely affected a population of approximately 26 lakhs spread over 12 districts. At least 33 people have died due to flood all over the state."221 relief camps have been established and about 1 lakh people are taking shelter in these relief camps. More than 700 community kitchens are being run," Kumar had said.