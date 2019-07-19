close

Live: 'Declare Bihar floods national disaster,' JD(U) MP gives Zero Hour Notice in RS

Stay with us for the live updates from the lower and upper houses of Parliament:

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 19, 2019 - 11:04
NEW DELHI: The Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill and The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill are likely to be taken in the Lok Sabha Friday. The Rajya Sabha is likely to pick up several Private Members’ resolution.

Stay with us for the live updates from Parliament:

 

19 July 2019, 11:01 AM

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP, Sougata Ray gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "kidnapping of Karnataka MLAs".

19 July 2019, 11:01 AM

Congress gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "current political situation in Karnataka".

19 July 2019, 10:59 AM

Janata Dal (United) MP, Ram Nath Thakur has given a Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to 'declare floods in Bihar as a national calamity'. According to Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, the flood in Bihar has adversely affected a population of approximately 26 lakhs spread over 12 districts. At least 33 people have died due to flood all over the state."221 relief camps have been established and about 1 lakh people are taking shelter in these relief camps. More than 700 community kitchens are being run," Kumar had said.

