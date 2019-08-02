Parliament live updates: Trinamool issues whip to MPs to be present in Rajya Sabha

2 August 2019, 11:07 AM
The Trinamool Congress, for the fifth consecutive day, issued a three-line whip for all its Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House and vote on Friday.
2 August 2019, 11:06 AM
Bills to be taken up in Rajya Sabha:
1. The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019: G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State, Home Affairs
2. The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2019: Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Law and Justice
3. The Code on Wages, 2019: Santosh Gangwar, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment
2 August 2019, 11:02 AM
Bills for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha:
1. The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019: Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism
2. The Dam Safety Bill, 2019: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Jal Shakti
2 August 2019, 10:58 AM
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday expressed hope that at least 23 out of 36 Bills will be passed in the two Houses by Friday.
"We want to pass all the Bills. I hope by the end of this session, on August 7, it will create new history in the passage of Bills and total working hours. The first session of 17th Lok Sabha will go down in history as (that with) highest productivity. It will create a new record," Joshi told ANI.