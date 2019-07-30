close

Parliament session live: Triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha; Kashmir issue in Lok Sabha

The government is slated to table triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha while members of the National Conference have given a notice to raise the current situation in Kashmir in the Lok Sabha.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 10:37
The action shifts to Rajya Sabha on Tuesday as the government is set to table the triple talaq bill in the Upper House of Parliament. While the bill was passed through voice vote in the Lok Sabha, it is likely to be an uphill task for the government in Rajya Sabha where it struggles with numbers. In the Lok Sabha, there might be uproar over the issue of Kashmir. Members of the National Conference have given a notice to raise the current situation in Kashmir in the Lower House of Parliament.

Ahead of the session, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held the parliamentary party meeting, which was attended by all party MPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Here are the live updates:

30 July 2019, 10:37 AM

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'special assistance to Bihar on account of flood and drought.'

30 July 2019, 10:36 AM

Congress MP Motilal Vora has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over deduction in wages of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists.

30 July 2019, 10:35 AM

The Biju Janata Dal has declared that it will support triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha. The same was confirmed by party's floor leader in Rajya Sabha to news agency ANI.

30 July 2019, 10:33 AM

Congress party issues whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House.

30 July 2019, 10:33 AM

All India Trinamool Congress issues whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House today and following two days.

