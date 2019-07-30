Parliament session live: Triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha; Kashmir issue in Lok Sabha

The action shifts to Rajya Sabha on Tuesday as the government is set to table the triple talaq bill in the Upper House of Parliament. While the bill was passed through voice vote in the Lok Sabha, it is likely to be an uphill task for the government in Rajya Sabha where it struggles with numbers. In the Lok Sabha, there might be uproar over the issue of Kashmir. Members of the National Conference have given a notice to raise the current situation in Kashmir in the Lower House of Parliament.

Ahead of the session, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held the parliamentary party meeting, which was attended by all party MPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Here are the live updates: