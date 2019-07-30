Parliament session live: Triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha; Kashmir issue in Lok Sabha

30 July 2019, 10:37 AM
Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'special assistance to Bihar on account of flood and drought.'
30 July 2019, 10:36 AM
Congress MP Motilal Vora has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over deduction in wages of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists.
30 July 2019, 10:35 AM
The Biju Janata Dal has declared that it will support triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha. The same was confirmed by party's floor leader in Rajya Sabha to news agency ANI.
30 July 2019, 10:33 AM
Congress party issues whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House.
30 July 2019, 10:33 AM
All India Trinamool Congress issues whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House today and following two days.