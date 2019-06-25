close

Live Updates from Parliament: Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan take oath

Stay with us for the live updates from Parliament:

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 25, 2019 - 12:17
Comments |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to respond to Motion of Thanks on President’s Address on Tuesday in Lok Sabha. The Rajya Sabha, which was adjourned after obituary reference as per conventions after sitting BJP MP Madan Lal Saini's death, will resume at 2 pm.

Monday's session witnessed the BJP and the opposition trading barbs in Lok Sabha with Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi asking the latter to respect people's mandate and Congress attributing the saffron party's win in Lok Sabha elections to PM Modi being a "very big salesman".

25 June 2019, 12:17 PM

As soon as the House met for the day, the two took oath in Bangla, ending it with phrases such as Vande Matram, Jai Hindi and Jai Bangla. After taking oath, the two went up to Speaker Om Birla to touch his feet.

25 June 2019, 12:16 PM

TMC Jadavpur (West Bengal) MP Mimi Chakraborty takes oath as a member of Lok Sabha.

25 June 2019, 12:14 PM

TMC Basirhat (West Bengal) MP Nusrat Jahan takes oath as a member of Lok Sabha: 

25 June 2019, 12:09 PM

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MPs PK Kunhalikutty & Mohd Bashir have given Adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over an incident of mob lynching in Jharkhand.

 

25 June 2019, 12:07 PM

Rajya Sabha proceedings to begin from 2 pm on Monday. The house proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm as mark of respect to sitting member Madan Lal Saini who died on Monday. 

25 June 2019, 12:05 PM

Supreme Court allows Gujarat Congress to file 'election plea' after the conclusion of polls to fill Rajya Sabha seats vacated by Amit Shah, Smriti Irani. 

25 June 2019, 11:54 AM

Trinamool MPs Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan take oath in Lok Sabha.

 

