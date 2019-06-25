Live Updates from Parliament: Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan take oath

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to respond to Motion of Thanks on President’s Address on Tuesday in Lok Sabha. The Rajya Sabha, which was adjourned after obituary reference as per conventions after sitting BJP MP Madan Lal Saini's death, will resume at 2 pm.

Monday's session witnessed the BJP and the opposition trading barbs in Lok Sabha with Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi asking the latter to respect people's mandate and Congress attributing the saffron party's win in Lok Sabha elections to PM Modi being a "very big salesman".

Stay with us for the live updates from Parliament: