Live Updates from Parliament: Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan take oath

25 June 2019, 12:17 PM
As soon as the House met for the day, the two took oath in Bangla, ending it with phrases such as Vande Matram, Jai Hindi and Jai Bangla. After taking oath, the two went up to Speaker Om Birla to touch his feet.
25 June 2019, 12:16 PM
TMC Jadavpur (West Bengal) MP Mimi Chakraborty takes oath as a member of Lok Sabha.
#WATCH: TMC's winning candidate from Jadavpur (West Bengal), Mimi Chakraborty takes oath as a member of Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/NWD8OCCIio
— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2019
25 June 2019, 12:14 PM
TMC Basirhat (West Bengal) MP Nusrat Jahan takes oath as a member of Lok Sabha:
#WATCH: TMC's winning candidate from Basirhat (West Bengal), Nusrat Jahan takes oath as a member of Lok Sabha today. pic.twitter.com/zuM17qceOB
— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2019
25 June 2019, 12:09 PM
Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MPs PK Kunhalikutty & Mohd Bashir have given Adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over an incident of mob lynching in Jharkhand.
25 June 2019, 12:07 PM
Rajya Sabha proceedings to begin from 2 pm on Monday. The house proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm as mark of respect to sitting member Madan Lal Saini who died on Monday.
25 June 2019, 12:05 PM
Supreme Court allows Gujarat Congress to file 'election plea' after the conclusion of polls to fill Rajya Sabha seats vacated by Amit Shah, Smriti Irani.
25 June 2019, 11:54 AM
Trinamool MPs Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan take oath in Lok Sabha.