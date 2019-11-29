Parliament live: Sadhvi Pragya likely to issue statement in House over Godse remark

New Delhi: The Winter Session of Parliament is expected to witness an uproar on the tenth day on Friday with Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur referring to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a 'deshbhakt' (patriot). The Congress is likely to protest against the Sadhvi on her controversial remark and has demanded a censure motion against her.

Besides this, the Data Protection Bill will be among the key points for discussions in the Parliament session today.

