Parliament live: Sadhvi Pragya likely to issue statement in House over Godse remark

29 November 2019, 10:58 AM
RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha has given Zero Hour Notice over the need to call a dedicated session 'to discuss the life and values of Gandhi Ji and teach the same to the members of Parliament'.
29 November 2019, 10:58 AM
Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K Suresh, Gaurav Gogoi and Abdul Khalek in Lok Sabha have given Adjournment Motion Notice on the issue of 'Encroachment by China along Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh'.
29 November 2019, 10:57 AM
BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand to stop atrocities against SCs and STs'.
BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand to stop
Atrocities against SCs and STs'. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/IlWYXTO49P
— ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2019
29 November 2019, 10:57 AM
Rajya Sabha MP Nazir Ahmad Laway has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'problems of farmers of Kashmir Valley due to heavy snowfall'.
Rajya Sabha MP Nazir Ahmad Laway has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'problems of farmers of Kashmir Valley due to heavy snowfall'. pic.twitter.com/gjNKj17pTe
— ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2019
29 November 2019, 10:57 AM
Trinamool Congress has given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over WhatsApp privacy issue.
29 November 2019, 10:57 AM
Bahujan Samaj Party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'loss of crops in western UP due to untimely rain and demand of compensation to farmers.'
29 November 2019, 10:57 AM
BJP MP Shiv Pratap Shukla gave Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'arbitrary increase in fee by private schools'. Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament.