Parliament live: Sadhvi Pragya likely to issue statement in House over Godse remark

The Winter Session of Parliament is expected to witness an uproar on the tenth day on Friday with Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur referring to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a 'deshbhakt' (patriot). The Congress is likely to protest against the Sadhvi on her controversial remark and has demanded a censure motion against her. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, November 29, 2019 - 11:11
ANI photo

Besides this, the Data Protection Bill will be among the key points for discussions in the Parliament session today.

Stay tuned for latest updates on the 10th day of the Winter Session of Parliament.

29 November 2019, 10:58 AM

RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha has given Zero Hour Notice over the need to call a dedicated session 'to discuss the life and values of Gandhi Ji and teach the same to the members of Parliament'.

29 November 2019, 10:58 AM

Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K Suresh, Gaurav Gogoi and Abdul Khalek in Lok Sabha have given Adjournment Motion Notice on the issue of 'Encroachment by China along Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh'.

29 November 2019, 10:57 AM

BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand to stop atrocities against SCs and STs'.

29 November 2019, 10:57 AM

Rajya Sabha MP Nazir Ahmad Laway has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'problems of farmers of Kashmir Valley due to heavy snowfall'.

29 November 2019, 10:57 AM

Trinamool Congress has given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over WhatsApp privacy issue.

29 November 2019, 10:57 AM

Bahujan Samaj Party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'loss of crops in western UP due to untimely rain and demand of compensation to farmers.'

29 November 2019, 10:57 AM

BJP MP Shiv Pratap Shukla gave Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'arbitrary increase in fee by private schools'. Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. 

