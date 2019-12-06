Parliament Winter Session live: BJP demands apology from 2 Congress MPs for threatning behaviour towards Smriti Irani

6 December 2019, 14:21 PM Lok Sabha further adjourned till 2:30 due to uproar over rising crime against women.

6 December 2019, 14:21 PM BJP has demanded apology from two Congress MPs for taking a threatening demeanour towards Smriti Irani.

6 December 2019, 14:15 PM Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in Lok Sabha: We condemn how some MPs behaved when a Minister (Smriti Irani) was speaking a while back, they should apologize to her.

6 December 2019, 14:13 PM Congress leader Husain Dalwai on Telangana encounter: It's wrong and can't be supported. Police taking law in their hands and making a mockery of it can't be supported. Inquiry should be done. Just because some people are supporting the encounter doesn't make it right. Some even support lynching.

6 December 2019, 14:12 PM BJP's Locket Chatterjee on Telangana case: Such encounters should be made legal. Such encounters should be made legal: BJP's Locket Chatterjee on Telangana case Read @ANI Story| https://t.co/TUDP0X399A pic.twitter.com/9Bcm5K9JjA — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) December 6, 2019

6 December 2019, 14:11 PM BJP Parliamentary Party meeting to be held on December 10 at Parliament Library Building.

6 December 2019, 14:11 PM Citizens should have faith that culprits will meet an end through judicial system: Kumari Selja on Telangana encounter. Citizens should have faith that culprits will meet an end through judicial system: Kumari Selja on Telangana encounter Read @ANI Story| https://t.co/dPyeorD9ie pic.twitter.com/LOKMfRAFCo — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) December 6, 2019

6 December 2019, 14:08 PM Union Minister Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha: The fact that you (Opposition MPs) shout here today, means you do not want a woman to stand up and talk about issues. You were quiet when in West Bengal panchayat polls, rape was used as a political weapon, you were quiet then. Union Minister Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha: The fact that you(Opposition MPs) shout here today, means you do not want a woman to stand up and talk about issues. You were quiet when in West Bengal panchayat polls, rape was used as a political weapon,you were quiet then. pic.twitter.com/XZxJc5pJad — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

6 December 2019, 14:06 PM Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant in Lok Sabha: A law needs to be constituted through which such (crimes against women) cases are heard directly in Supreme Court, currently procedure starts from ower courts, process goes on and on. I appeal to you (Speaker) to set up a committee to discuss this. Arvind Sawant,Shiv Sena, in Lok Sabha:A law needs to be constituted through which such(crimes against women) cases are heard directly in Supreme Court,currently procedure starts from lower courts,process goes on&on.I appeal to you(Speaker)to set up a committee to discuss this pic.twitter.com/RTsgvnakNI — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

6 December 2019, 14:04 PM Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary in Lok Sabha: The Unnao victim has 95% burns. What is going on in the country? On one hand there is a Lord Ram temple being built and on the other hand Sita Maiya is being set ablaze. How are criminals feeling so emboldened? Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary,Congress in Lok Sabha: The Unnao victim has 95% burns, what is going on in the country? On one hand there is a Lord Ram temple being built and on the other hand Sita Maiya is being set ablaze. How are criminals feeling so emboldened? pic.twitter.com/ptXYGifLN6 — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

6 December 2019, 14:03 PM Independent MP Navneet Rana: Being a mother, a daughter and a wife, I welcome the Telangana encounter or else they would be in jail for years. Nirbhaya ka naam bhi nirbhaya nahi tha, logon ne naam diya tha. Mujhe lagta hai use naam dene ke bajaye inhe aisa anjaam dena zaruri hai.



6 December 2019, 13:02 PM Lok Sabha has been adjourned amid protest over crime against women.

6 December 2019, 12:42 PM The Unnao rape survivor has 95 per cent burns. What is going on in the country? On one hand there is a Lord Ram temple being built and on the other hand 'Sita Maiya' is being set ablaze. How are criminals feeling so emboldened?: Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary in Lok Sabha amid uproar on crimes against women.

6 December 2019, 12:41 PM Congress MPs stage walkout from Lok Sabha in protest against Unnao incident in which a woman was set ablaze, reports ANI.

6 December 2019, 12:25 PM YSR Congress Party leader Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju on Telangana encounter: They deserved to be shot dead. God has been kind that they were shot dead, this is a good lesson. They tried to run away and they were killed. No NGO should oppose it and if they do so, they are anti-national.

6 December 2019, 12:24 PM RJD leader Rabri Devi on Telangana encounter: What happened in Hyderabad will act as a deterrent against criminals surely, we welcome this. In Bihar as well, cases of crimes against women are increasing. The state government here is lax and doing nothing. Rabri Devi,RJD on Telangana encounter: What happened in Hyderabad will act as a deterrent against criminals surely, we welcome this. In Bihar as well, cases of crimes against women are increasing. The state Govt here is lax and doing nothing. pic.twitter.com/5yMP5e0Han — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

6 December 2019, 12:24 PM BJP MP Maneka Gandhi expresses concern over Hyderabad encounter that took place on Friday morning. She said, "Whatever happened in Hyderabad is horrific for the country. You cannot kill somebody because you want to. You cannot take law in your hands. The accused would have been hanged by court anyhow."

6 December 2019, 12:23 PM Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says people's response on killing of four accused in Hyderabad rape-murder case if worrisome. "The rape cases that have come to light of late, people are in anger whether it is Unnao or Hyderabad, so people are expressing happiness over the encounter. It is also something to be worried about, the way people have lost their faith in the criminal justice system. Together all the governments will have to take action on how to strengthen criminal justice system." Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on #Telangana encounter: The rape cases that have come to light of late, people are in anger whether it is Unnao or Hyderabad, so people are expressing happiness over the encounter. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ODSGMg1CX1 — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

6 December 2019, 12:19 PM Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Telangana rape-murder accused encounter: When a criminal tries to escape, police are left with no other option, it can be said that justice has been done. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on all four accused in rape&murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana killed in encounter: When a criminal tries to escape, police are left with no other option, it can be said that justice has been done. pic.twitter.com/5kw96wG34q — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

6 December 2019, 12:18 PM Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Hyderabad vet rape-murder accused encounter: "Der aaye, durust aaye...der aaye, bohot der aaye" #WATCH Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian in Telangana killed in an encounter: Der aaye, durust aaye...der aaye, bohot der aaye.. pic.twitter.com/sWj43eNCud — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

6 December 2019, 12:18 PM Trinamool Congress MPs protest in Parliament over rising onion prices. Delhi: Trinamool Congress MPs protest in Parliament over rising onion prices pic.twitter.com/M9DNuuXEBk — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

6 December 2019, 12:18 PM Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and party Chief Whip in Lok Sabha Kodikunnil Suresh have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha on the 'law and order situation of Uttar Pradesh.'

6 December 2019, 12:17 PM Congress MP Madhusudan Mistry has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'non release of MPLAD funds for 2019-20.' Congress MP Madhusudan Mistry has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'non release of MPLAD funds for 2019-20.' (file pic) pic.twitter.com/g6XjShD9yK — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

6 December 2019, 12:17 PM BSP supremo Mayawati on Hyderabad rape-accused encounter: Crimes against women are on the rise in Uttar Pradesh, but the state government is sleeping. UP and Delhi Police should take inspiration from Hyderabad Police. Unfortunately, in UP, criminals are treated like state guests. There is a Jungle Raj in UP right now. Mayawati: Crimes against women are on the rise in Uttar Pradesh, but the state government is sleeping.Police here and also in Delhi should take inspiration from Hyderabad Police,but unfortunately here criminals are treated like state guests, there is jungle raj in UP right now pic.twitter.com/KeN53KCV4A — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 6, 2019