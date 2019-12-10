हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Parliament Winter Session live updates

Stay tuned to this live blog of Zee News for latest updates on Winter Session of Parliament.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 10:45
Comments |
File Image

The Lok Sabha has passed controversial legislation meant to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees fleeing religious persecution in three neighbouring countries: Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Rajya Sabha is likely to debate the Citizenship Bill on the 21st day of the Winter Session. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to move the Arms Amendment Bill for passage in Rajya Sabha Tuesday. The Bill was passed in Lok Sabha Monday which seeks to enhance punishment for illegally possessing and making prohibited arms, besides other changes in the six-decade-old Arms Act.

The bill, known as the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, needs to be debated in the Rajya Sabha next, but it isn't in today's listed business. Protests were held against the proposed law on Monday in several parts of India; a 11-hour Northeast bandh called by a body of student groups began early this morning. 

Stay tuned to this live blog of Zee News for latest updates on Winter Session of Parliament.

10 December 2019, 10:45 AM

Visuals: Protest held in Agartala against Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019.

10 December 2019, 10:44 AM

BJP MP RK Sinha has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand of a Padma Award and renaming of Patna University to honour late Mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh.'

10 December 2019, 10:44 AM

Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 to be tabled in Rajya Sabha tomorrow: Sources

10 December 2019, 10:43 AM

Union Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal is likely to make a statement in Rajya Sabha Tuesday, regarding India's position in Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

10 December 2019, 10:42 AM

Congress leader P Chidambaram says the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as 'patently unconstitutional' and the battle to counter will shift to the Supreme Court. "That is the price we pay for giving a party a brute majority that it uses to trample over the wishes of the states and the people," said Chidambaram on Twitter.

10 December 2019, 10:32 AM

Assam: People stage protest in Jorabat against Citizenship Amendment Bill which was passed in Lok Sabha, on Monday.

10 December 2019, 10:32 AM

Congress MP Chhaya Verma has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'unprecedented rise in price of onions in the country.'

10 December 2019, 10:31 AM

Biju Janata Dal MP Prasanna Acharya has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'alarming position of India in  2019 Global Hunger Index.'

10 December 2019, 10:31 AM

Amit Shah to move Arms Amendment Bill for passage in Rajya Sabha today.

Must Watch

PT21M59S

Taal Thok Ke: Politics on Delhi fire accident