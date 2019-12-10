Parliament Winter Session live updates

The Lok Sabha has passed controversial legislation meant to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees fleeing religious persecution in three neighbouring countries: Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Rajya Sabha is likely to debate the Citizenship Bill on the 21st day of the Winter Session.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to move the Arms Amendment Bill for passage in Rajya Sabha Tuesday. The Bill was passed in Lok Sabha Monday which seeks to enhance punishment for illegally possessing and making prohibited arms, besides other changes in the six-decade-old Arms Act.

The bill, known as the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, needs to be debated in the Rajya Sabha next, but it isn't in today's listed business. Protests were held against the proposed law on Monday in several parts of India; a 11-hour Northeast bandh called by a body of student groups began early this morning.

