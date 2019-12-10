Parliament Winter Session live updates

10 December 2019, 10:45 AM
Visuals: Protest held in Agartala against Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019.
10 December 2019, 10:44 AM
BJP MP RK Sinha has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand of a Padma Award and renaming of Patna University to honour late Mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh.'
10 December 2019, 10:44 AM
Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 to be tabled in Rajya Sabha tomorrow: Sources
10 December 2019, 10:43 AM
Union Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal is likely to make a statement in Rajya Sabha Tuesday, regarding India's position in Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.
10 December 2019, 10:42 AM
Congress leader P Chidambaram says the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as 'patently unconstitutional' and the battle to counter will shift to the Supreme Court. "That is the price we pay for giving a party a brute majority that it uses to trample over the wishes of the states and the people," said Chidambaram on Twitter.
10 December 2019, 10:32 AM
Assam: People stage protest in Jorabat against Citizenship Amendment Bill which was passed in Lok Sabha, on Monday.
10 December 2019, 10:32 AM
Congress MP Chhaya Verma has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'unprecedented rise in price of onions in the country.'
10 December 2019, 10:31 AM
Biju Janata Dal MP Prasanna Acharya has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'alarming position of India in 2019 Global Hunger Index.'
10 December 2019, 10:31 AM
Amit Shah to move Arms Amendment Bill for passage in Rajya Sabha today.