Live: No government can write new history, said Congress MP Anand Sharma

11 December 2019, 12:37 PM
Congress MP Anand Sharma demanded that the Citizenship Amendment Bill be sent to Parliamentary committee.
11 December 2019, 12:36 PM
In Lok Sabha, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says the government will send the Personal Data Protection Bill to joint select committee of both Houses.
11 December 2019, 12:35 PM
What was the urgency to get this Bill? I am afraid this Bill is an assault on the Constitution. It is an attack on the soul of India. It is against the very Preamble of the Constitution of India. I stand to oppose this Citizenship Bill: Congress MP Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha
11 December 2019, 12:34 PM
Citizenship Amendment Bill is an assualt on foundation of Constitution, says Congress leader Anand Sharma
11 December 2019, 12:29 PM
Union Home Minister Amit Shah ends his remarks on Citizenship Bill. Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu allots 6 hours for debate on the Bill.
11 December 2019, 12:28 PM
"This bill is not anti-Muslims, no Muslim already residing in India will be excluded. But how can we provide citizenship to Muslims who are coming in from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan? How can we function if this is made possible," said Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha.
11 December 2019, 12:20 PM
Misinformation has been spread that this bill is against Muslims of India. I want to ask the people saying this that how is this bill related to Indian Muslims? They are Indian citizens and will always remain,no discrimination against them: Amit Shah
11 December 2019, 12:17 PM
Indian muslims will remain unaffected by Citizenship Amendment Bill, says Amit Shah
11 December 2019, 12:14 PM
People are accusing us that we are practicing vote bank politics with the introduction of this bill....but I want to point out that we had brought forward this bill before 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The concerns of North East will be addressed: Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha
11 December 2019, 12:10 PM
"There has been an almost 20% decline each in population of religious minorities in both Pakistan and present day Bangladesh. Either they were killed or they fled to India for shelter: Amit Shah
11 December 2019, 12:08 PM
Citizenship Amendment Bill provides hopes for lakhs of people who are living as refugees in India, says Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha
11 December 2019, 12:04 PM
Union Home Minister Amit Shah tables Citizenship Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha.
11 December 2019, 11:45 AM
Heavy security put in place in Assam as protests against Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 continue in Dibrugarh.
11 December 2019, 11:31 AM
Shiv Sena still undecided over supporting CAB in Rajya Sabha, says Sanjay Raut.
11 December 2019, 11:28 AM
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Parliament.
11 December 2019, 11:27 AM
Protests erupt in Guwahati against Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 as Home Minister Amit Shah gets ready to table the Bill in Rajya Sabha.
11 December 2019, 11:26 AM
Votebank politics should not be played, its not correct. Don't attempt to create a Hindu-Muslim divide again. Also nothing in this bill for Tamil Hindus of Sri Lanka: Sanjay Raut on CAB
11 December 2019, 11:14 AM
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon.
11 December 2019, 11:06 AM
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav holds protest in Patna against Citizenship Amendment Bill and said, “CAB is unconstitutional. It has been clearly written in the Constitution of India that the country cannot be divided on the basis of religion."
11 December 2019, 10:54 AM
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi after BJP parliamentary party meeting: PM Modi said that Citizenship Amendment Bill will be written in golden letters for people who are persecuted on basis of religion
11 December 2019, 10:51 AM
Citizenship Amendment Bill will bring relief for persecuted minorities, says PM Modi
11 December 2019, 10:48 AM
Some political parties are speaking the language of Pakistan on Citizenship Amendment Bill: PM Narendra Modi
11 December 2019, 10:43 AM
BJP parliamentary meeting ends. The meeting was held ahead of voting in the Rajya Sabha over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
11 December 2019, 10:21 AM
"The CAB is a attempt by Modi-Shah Govt to ethnically cleanse the North East. It is a criminal attack on the North East, their way of life and the idea of India. I stand in solidarity with the people of the North East and am at their service," tweeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
11 December 2019, 10:04 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for Bharatiya Janata Party Parliamentary party meeting at Parliament library.
11 December 2019, 10:01 AM
The Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 will be introduced in Rajya Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at 12 noon on Wednesday (December 11).
11 December 2019, 10:01 AM
BJP's former ally Shiv Sena supported the bill in the Lok Sabha, but the Sena (3MPs) on Tuesday (December 10) hinted that it may not support the Bill in Rajya Sabha.
11 December 2019, 10:00 AM
Among the Opposition leaders who will speak during Citizenship Amendment Bill debate in Rajya Sabha, are Kapil Sibal from Congress, Derek O'Brien from Trinamool Congress and Ramgopal Yadav from Samajwadi Party.
11 December 2019, 09:59 AM
The voting is scheduled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The current strength of Rajya Sabha is 240 MPs and BJP needs 121 votes in favour of the bill to get it passed in Upper House.
11 December 2019, 09:58 AM
After nearly six-hour debate, the Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) with a thumping majority on Monday with 311 MPs voting in its favour and 80 against.