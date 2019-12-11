Live: No government can write new history, said Congress MP Anand Sharma

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 in Rajya Sabha at 12 noon on Wednesday (December 11) despite strong protests by opposition and several groups in North East and other parts of the country.

The Bill that seeks to give Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh was passed with a thumping majority in Lok Sabha on Monday night (December 9) after six hours of intense debate. In Lok Sabha, the Bill was passed with 311 MPs voting in its favour and 80 against.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday slammed the BJP, accusing the party of trying to divide the country on religion lines. Azad, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said: “There are about 13 like-minded parties in the Rajya Sabha... I have met them and they will all vote against CAB Bill." Azad remarked that the BJP-led government at the Centre was least bothered about addressing concerns around the economy and issue of price rise and is only trying to divide the nation.

There are 240 MPs in the Rajya Sabha as five seats are lying vacant, therefore, the BJP-led government at the Centre needs the support of merely 121 MPs to pass the bill. Since the BJP has 83 Rajya Sabha MPs, it will need the support of 38 more MPs.

In North East, massive protests erupted on Tuesday as various tribal groups and youth organisations joined hands to register their opposition against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. In Tripura, four policemen and some protesters were injured during clashes between the protesters and police. The Tripura government on Monday ordered to suspend Internet and social media services in the entire state for 48 hours. Violent protests were witnessed in Assam too where the protesters clashed with security forces near the Secretariat and Assembly buildings in Guwahati.

Here are the live and latest updates from Parliament on December 11 (Wednesday):