Parliament live updates: Parliament live: Winter session ends as Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die

13 December 2019, 12:57 PM
There is no chance of apology over 'Rape in India' remark, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi even as the BJP raged in the Lok Sabha demanding an apology from him over his comment.
13 December 2019, 12:30 PM
The winter session in Lok Sabha adjourned sine die.
13 December 2019, 12:06 PM
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12:15 as uproar over Rahul Gandhi's remark continues.
13 December 2019, 12:05 PM
We are hurt with Rahul Gandhi's remark, he should apologise to the House and also to the country, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
13 December 2019, 11:51 AM
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm after uproar over Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape in India' remark
13 December 2019, 11:50 AM
Speaking after Kanimozhi, Smriti Irani said she was "disheartened to see" that the Opposition couldn't transcend party divisions even on the issue of crimes against women. Many woman MPs from the government's side of the House -- including Irani -- expressed strong disapproval to Kanimozhi's statement.
13 December 2019, 11:49 AM
DMK MP Kanimozhi defends Rahul Gandhi's comments and says, "The House is not in order. The said comments were made outside."
"Rape are happening in India, this is what is happening, she adds.
13 December 2019, 11:47 AM
Few MPs in Rajya Sabha also raiseed slogans against the Congress leader.
'Rahul Gandhi maafi maango' slogans raised over Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark.
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu says, "You cannot take the name of a person who is not a member of this House. No body has the business to disturb the House".
13 December 2019, 11:45 AM
Leading the protest in Lok Sabha, Smriti Irani says, "This is the first time in history that a leader is giving a clarion call that Indian women should be raped. Is this Rahul Gandhi's message to the people of the country?"
"He should be punished," says Irani while attacking Gandhi.
13 December 2019, 11:43 AM
Targetting Modi government over rising crime against women, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said in a public rally in Jharkhand on Thursday that from 'Make in India', the country has been changed to 'Rape in India'.
"Narendra Modi had said 'Make in India' but nowadays wherever you look, it is 'Rape in India'. In Uttar Pradesh Narendra Modi's MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word," alleged Gandhi.
"Narendra Modi says 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' but he never told from whom should the daughters be saved? They should be saved from BJP's MLA," he added.
13 December 2019, 11:41 AM
Lok Sabha session begins with an uproar over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark 'Rape in India' in which BJP leader Smriti Irani said that Gandhi's remark was an insult to all Indian women.