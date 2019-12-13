Parliament live updates: Parliament live: Winter session ends as Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die

NEW DELHI: As the Lok Sabha met on the last day of winter session of Parliament on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ‘Rape in India’ comment triggered an uproar with the BJP accusing him of insulting all women with his comments and sought his apology.

Attacking Gandhi, BJP’s Smriti Irani said, "It’s happened for the first time in history of India that Gandhi family's son is saying “come and rape women in India”.

Gandhi, in a public rally had on Thursday said, "Narendra Modi had said 'Make in India' but nowadays wherever you look, it is 'Rape in India'. In Uttar Pradesh Narendra Modi's MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word.”

