Live: P Chidambaram reaches Parliament, Congress to corner govt over his detention

NEW DELHI: The ongoing winter session of the parliament is expected to witness uproarious scenes on Thursday as the several opposition members have given adjournment motion notice seeking debates and discussions over a wide range of issues. The Thursday List of Business in the Lok Sabha includes the introduction of the International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Bill for consideration of the House.

The Bill aims to provide for the establishment of an authority to develop and regulate the financial services market in the International Financial Services Centres in India and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved several key bills, including the Vitizenship Amendent bill, 2019, the withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Bill, Data Protection Bill etc, for introduction in Parliament.

