Parliament live: Congress gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over onion price hike

New Delhi: The Legislative Business in the Lok Sabha on Monday will have two important Bills for consideration and passing on Tuesday. The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill 2019 will be moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Bill is to further amend the Income-Tax Act, 1961 and to amend the Finance (No.2) Act, 2019.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Arms (Amendment) Bill 2019 to amend the Arms Act, 1959.

Meanwhile, Shah will move the Special Protection Group (Amendment), 2019 Bill in Rajya Sabha, seeking amendment to the Special Protection Group Act, 1988 for consideration and passage. He will also move Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories)Bill, 2019 to provide for merger of the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Both the bills have been passed by the Lok Sabha.

The Tuesdays list of Business in Rajya Sabha also includes the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019 and the tabling of reports by some important committees and ministeries.

Stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates from the Winter Session of Parliament: