Parliament live: Congress gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over onion price hike

The Winter Session of the Parliament has entered its third week. On Tuesday, the Congress is likely to raise the issue of security breach at party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's residence, weeks after her Special Protection Group (SPG) cover was removed. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, December 3, 2019 - 12:10
Comments |

New Delhi: The Legislative Business in the Lok Sabha on Monday will have two important Bills for consideration and passing on Tuesday. The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill 2019 will be moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Bill is to further amend the Income-Tax Act, 1961 and to amend the Finance (No.2) Act, 2019. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Arms (Amendment) Bill 2019 to amend the Arms Act, 1959.

Meanwhile, Shah will move the Special Protection Group (Amendment), 2019 Bill in Rajya Sabha, seeking amendment to the Special Protection Group Act, 1988 for consideration and passage. He will also move Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories)Bill, 2019 to provide for merger of the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Both the bills have been passed by the Lok Sabha.

The Tuesdays list of Business in Rajya Sabha also includes the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019 and the tabling of reports by some important committees and ministeries. 

Stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates from the Winter Session of Parliament: 

3 December 2019, 12:10 PM

GK Reddy, MoS Home, in Lok Sabha: I appeal to people of the nation to download '112' emergency helpline app. It's being implemented across the country. GRP & police at railway stations and CISF are providing security at airports. Money has been sanctioned to the states to implement '112' helpline.

3 December 2019, 12:05 PM

Hema Malini, BJP MP from Mathura, on rape and murder of Hyderabad veterinarian: Everyday we are hearing these things happening to women, women being harassed. My suggestion is to keep the culprits in jail permanently, once they go in jail they should not be released at all.

3 December 2019, 12:03 PM

Congress will raise issue of security breach at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's residence in Rajya Sabha today. In the Lok Sabha, our leaders will raise this issue today during the Zero Hour amd we will move Adjournment Motion on this issue tomorrow: Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh

3 December 2019, 12:02 PM

3 December 2019, 10:53 AM

The Congress is likely to raise the issue of security breach at party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's residence, weeks after her Special Protection Group (SPG) cover was removed. 

3 December 2019, 10:50 AM

3 December 2019, 10:50 AM

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Santanu Sen gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'fake currency notes in the country'.

3 December 2019, 10:50 AM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Surendra Singh Nagar gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'mushrooming fake call centers in the country'.

3 December 2019, 10:49 AM

Trinamool Congress (TMC) has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'heavy loss of lives & properties due to cyclone Bulbul in West Bengal'.

3 December 2019, 10:49 AM

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'economic recession and unprecedented job loss in information technology sector'.

3 December 2019, 10:49 AM

Congress MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'rape of a tribal girl in Puri during Rath Yatra'.

3 December 2019, 10:48 AM

Congress and Indian Union Muslim League has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'rising prices of onion and other vegetables throughout the country'

