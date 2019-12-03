Parliament live: Congress gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over onion price hike

3 December 2019, 12:10 PM
GK Reddy, MoS Home, in Lok Sabha: I appeal to people of the nation to download '112' emergency helpline app. It's being implemented across the country. GRP & police at railway stations and CISF are providing security at airports. Money has been sanctioned to the states to implement '112' helpline.
3 December 2019, 12:05 PM
Hema Malini, BJP MP from Mathura, on rape and murder of Hyderabad veterinarian: Everyday we are hearing these things happening to women, women being harassed. My suggestion is to keep the culprits in jail permanently, once they go in jail they should not be released at all.
3 December 2019, 12:03 PM
Congress will raise issue of security breach at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's residence in Rajya Sabha today. In the Lok Sabha, our leaders will raise this issue today during the Zero Hour amd we will move Adjournment Motion on this issue tomorrow: Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh
3 December 2019, 12:02 PM
Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs Sanjay Singh and Sushil Gupta hold protest in Parliament premises against rise in onion prices. MP Sanjay Singh says, "32000 tonnes onions rotted away, why didn't Centre take action? You can let onions rot away but cannot sell it at lower prices?" pic.twitter.com/hBoDkGtGb3
— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2019
3 December 2019, 10:53 AM
The Congress is likely to raise the issue of security breach at party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's residence, weeks after her Special Protection Group (SPG) cover was removed.
3 December 2019, 10:50 AM
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Prasanna Acharya has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'setting up of international disaster resilience and risk management institute in Odisha'. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/8G07w32Mdr
— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2019
3 December 2019, 10:50 AM
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Santanu Sen gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'fake currency notes in the country'.
3 December 2019, 10:50 AM
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Surendra Singh Nagar gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'mushrooming fake call centers in the country'.
3 December 2019, 10:49 AM
Trinamool Congress (TMC) has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'heavy loss of lives & properties due to cyclone Bulbul in West Bengal'.
3 December 2019, 10:49 AM
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'economic recession and unprecedented job loss in information technology sector'.
3 December 2019, 10:49 AM
Congress MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'rape of a tribal girl in Puri during Rath Yatra'.
3 December 2019, 10:48 AM
Congress and Indian Union Muslim League has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'rising prices of onion and other vegetables throughout the country'