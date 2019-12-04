हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Parliament live updates: Union Cabinet clears key bills including Citizenship Amendment, Personal Data Protection

The Wednesday List of Business in the Lok Sabha will see two important bills to be moved for consideration by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She will introduce the Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2019 for consideration of the House. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha will see the Bill concerning the regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi for consideration and passing. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 4, 2019 - 12:47
New Delhi: The Wednesday List of Business in the Lok Sabha will see two important bills to be moved for consideration by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She will introduce the Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2019 for consideration of the House. This bill will authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2019-20.

Sitharaman will also move the International Financial Series Centres Authority Bill, 2019 for consideration. This Bill is to provide for the establishment of an Authority to develop and regulate the financial services in India and for matters connected therewith. 

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha will see the Bill concerning the regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi for consideration and passing. The list of business also includes tabling of several papers and reports. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will move the Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019.

Stay tuned for latest updates from the Winter Session of the Parliament: 

4 December 2019, 12:43 PM

Conversion of three Sanskrit deemed to be Universities into Central Universities; Union Cabinet approves the Central Sanskrit Universities Bill to be introduced in Parliament.

4 December 2019, 12:37 PM

India is developing infrastructure like roads, tunnels, railway lines, and airfields on the China border to ensure the unity, security & sovereignty of the country: Rajnath Singh

4 December 2019, 12:31 PM

There is no mutually agreed Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India & China. Due to different perceptions of the LAC, sometimes incidents of incursion occur, I accept it. Sometimes the Chinese Army enters here & sometimes our people go over there: Rajnath Singh

4 December 2019, 12:30 PM

I would like to assure the House that our forces are vigilant and protecting our borders. Our forces are fully capable of facing any challenge, nobody should have a doubt about it: Rajnath Singh

4 December 2019, 12:20 PM

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress in Lok Sabha: Pakistan shelters terrorists and China shelters Pakistan. China has started sending ships till Andaman & Nicobar. We keep an aggression in our voice when it comes to Pakistan, then why are we balanced soft towards China?

4 December 2019, 11:13 AM

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) MP Vaiko gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'Madras High Court to be renamed as High Court of Tamil Nadu.'

4 December 2019, 11:13 AM

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'concern over the safety of girl students in Allahabad University Hostel.'

4 December 2019, 11:13 AM

TMC MP Shanta Chhetri has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'need to release central funds for West Bengal due to devastation caused by Cyclone Bulbul.'

4 December 2019, 11:13 AM

Nationalist Congress Party MP Vandana Chavan has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'concern on rising sea levels.'

4 December 2019, 11:12 AM

4 December 2019, 11:12 AM

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives Adjournment Motion Notice over the issue of 'Chinese encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh'.

4 December 2019, 11:12 AM

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'rising price of onions.'

