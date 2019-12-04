Parliament live updates: Union Cabinet clears key bills including Citizenship Amendment, Personal Data Protection

New Delhi: The Wednesday List of Business in the Lok Sabha will see two important bills to be moved for consideration by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She will introduce the Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2019 for consideration of the House. This bill will authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2019-20.

Sitharaman will also move the International Financial Series Centres Authority Bill, 2019 for consideration. This Bill is to provide for the establishment of an Authority to develop and regulate the financial services in India and for matters connected therewith.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha will see the Bill concerning the regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi for consideration and passing. The list of business also includes tabling of several papers and reports. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will move the Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019.

