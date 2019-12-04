Parliament live updates: Union Cabinet clears key bills including Citizenship Amendment, Personal Data Protection

4 December 2019, 12:43 PM
Conversion of three Sanskrit deemed to be Universities into Central Universities; Union Cabinet approves the Central Sanskrit Universities Bill to be introduced in Parliament.
4 December 2019, 12:37 PM
India is developing infrastructure like roads, tunnels, railway lines, and airfields on the China border to ensure the unity, security & sovereignty of the country: Rajnath Singh
4 December 2019, 12:31 PM
There is no mutually agreed Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India & China. Due to different perceptions of the LAC, sometimes incidents of incursion occur, I accept it. Sometimes the Chinese Army enters here & sometimes our people go over there: Rajnath Singh
4 December 2019, 12:30 PM
I would like to assure the House that our forces are vigilant and protecting our borders. Our forces are fully capable of facing any challenge, nobody should have a doubt about it: Rajnath Singh
4 December 2019, 12:20 PM
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress in Lok Sabha: Pakistan shelters terrorists and China shelters Pakistan. China has started sending ships till Andaman & Nicobar. We keep an aggression in our voice when it comes to Pakistan, then why are we balanced soft towards China?
4 December 2019, 11:13 AM
Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) MP Vaiko gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'Madras High Court to be renamed as High Court of Tamil Nadu.'
4 December 2019, 11:13 AM
Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'concern over the safety of girl students in Allahabad University Hostel.'
4 December 2019, 11:13 AM
TMC MP Shanta Chhetri has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'need to release central funds for West Bengal due to devastation caused by Cyclone Bulbul.'
4 December 2019, 11:13 AM
Nationalist Congress Party MP Vandana Chavan has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'concern on rising sea levels.'
4 December 2019, 11:12 AM
Congress Chief Whip in Lok Sabha Kodikunnil Suresh gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of 'Chinese intrusion reported in Andaman & Nicobar islands'. pic.twitter.com/SEDJWBw5gX
4 December 2019, 11:12 AM
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives Adjournment Motion Notice over the issue of 'Chinese encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh'.
4 December 2019, 11:12 AM
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'rising price of onions.'