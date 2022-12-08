LIVE Updates | Pavi Jetpur (ST) Assembly Election 2022 Result: Is BJP coming back?

Pavi Jetpur (ST) (જેતપુર) Assembly Constituency No.138: According to the Delimitation Commission's 2008 report, this Scheduled Tribes Assembly seat has an estimated 2.32% Scheduled Caste population and an estimated 87.69% Scheduled Tribe population. According to the Census of India, 2011, the district where this constituency is located has an estimated literacy rate of 78.92%.

PAST WINNERS

Rathva Sukhrambhai Hariyabhai of the INC defeated Rathva Jayantibhai Savajibhai of the BJP in this seat in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections by a margin of 3,052, or 1.8% of the total votes polled for the seat. In this seat, INC received 45.58% of the vote in 2017.