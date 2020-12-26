PM Narendra Modi Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme launch J&K residents live updates

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme (Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT) to extend its benefits to all the residents of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday (December 26, 2020) at 12 noon via video conferencing.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will be participating in the virtual event. The scheme will ensure Universal Health Coverage and focus on providing financial risk protection and ensuring quality and affordable essential health services to all individuals and communities.

The Scheme provides free of cost insurance cover to all the residents of the UT of J&K. It provides financial cover upto Rs 5 lakh per family on a floater basis to all residents of the UT of J&K. It provides for the operational extension of PM-JAY to 15 lakh (approx) additional families.

The scheme will operate on insurance mode in convergence with PM-JAY. The benefits of the scheme will be portable across the country. The hospitals empaneled under PM-JAY scheme shall provide services under this scheme as well.

Stay tuned for live updates on the launch of PM-JAY health insurance scheme for J&K today