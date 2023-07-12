Live Updates I PM Narendra Modi’s France Visit: Here’s The Full Itinerary

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to France and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 13-15 July 2023. Prime Minister will visit Paris from 13-14 July at the invitation of the President of France, Emmanuel Macron. Prime Minister will be the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade on July 14, where a tri-services Indian armed forces contingent would be participating.

During his stay in France, PM Modi will hold formal talks with President Macron, who will host a State Banquet as well as a private dinner in honour of the visiting Prime Minister. As part of the itinerary, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet the Prime Minister of France as well as the Presidents of the Senate and the National Assembly of France. He will separately interact with the Indian diaspora in France, CEOs of Indian and French companies, and prominent French personalities.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the India – France Strategic Partnership and Prime Minister’s visit will provide an opportunity to chart the course of the partnership for the future across diverse sectors such as strategic, cultural, scientific, academic and economic cooperation.



After concluding his France visit, Prime Minister will arrive in Abu Dhabi on July 15. Prime Minister will hold talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. The India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has been steadily strengthening and Prime Minister’s visit will be an opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture. It will also be an opportunity to discuss cooperation on global issues, particularly in the context of UAE’s Presidency of COP-28 of the UNFCCC and India’s G-20 Presidency in which UAE is a Special Invitee.