Live Updates I PM Narendra Modi’s France Visit: Here’s The Full Itinerary

PM Narendra Modi's France Visit: Here's The Full Itinerary
During his two-day official visit to France beginning July 13, PM Modi will be guest of honour at the annual Bastille Day Parade and hold talks with President Macron to take forward cooperation in a range of key areas including defence, space, trade and investment.
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to France and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 13-15 July 2023. Prime Minister will visit Paris from 13-14 July at the invitation of the President of France, Emmanuel Macron. Prime Minister will be the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade on July 14, where a tri-services Indian armed forces contingent would be participating.
During his stay in France, PM Modi will hold formal talks with President Macron, who will host a State Banquet as well as a private dinner in honour of the visiting Prime Minister. As part of the itinerary, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet the Prime Minister of France as well as the Presidents of the Senate and the National Assembly of France. He will separately interact with the Indian diaspora in France, CEOs of Indian and French companies, and prominent French personalities.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the India – France Strategic Partnership and Prime Minister’s visit will provide an opportunity to chart the course of the partnership for the future across diverse sectors such as strategic, cultural, scientific, academic and economic cooperation.
After concluding his France visit, Prime Minister will arrive in Abu Dhabi on July 15. Prime Minister will hold talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. The India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has been steadily strengthening and Prime Minister’s visit will be an opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture. It will also be an opportunity to discuss cooperation on global issues, particularly in the context of UAE’s Presidency of COP-28 of the UNFCCC and India’s G-20 Presidency in which UAE is a Special Invitee.
Live Updates: Departure From France To UAE On July 15
After concluding his visit to France, the Prime Minister would depart for UAE and reach there on July 15 where he will meet the President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This will be followed by a ceremonial welcome by little talks and other events organized in honour of the Prime Minister's visit to the country.
PM Modi France Visit Latest Updates: State Banquet In Honour Of PM
Then the program in France would conclude with a State Banquet to be hosted in honour of the Prime Minister on the evening of July 14 at the iconic Louvre Museum.
PM Modi France Visit Live Updates: Delegation-level talks With Macron
This will be “followed by delegation-level discussions led by PM Modi and French President Macron. The two leaders will also interact with the CEOs from both countries under the rubric of the India-France CEO forum.
PM Modi In France Latest Updates: Meeting With French National Assembly President
On July 14, PM Modi will meet the President of the French National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet and hold a series of other meetings with the thought leaders and prominent business people. There will be another ceremonial reception at the Lisa Palace on July 14th.
PM Modi In France Live Updates: Indian Tri-Services Contingent To Join Bastille Day Parade
A 269-member Indian tri-services contingent will participate in the parade. Three Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will also join the flypast on the occasion along with French jets.
PM Modi France Visit Live Updates: PM To Attend Bastille Day Parade
The major ceremonial part of PM Modi's France will start on Friday wherein the Prime Minister will participate in Bastille Day celebrations.
PM Modi France Visit Latest Updates: Interaction With Indian Community, Private Dinner With Macron
On Thursday evening, the PM will interact with the Indian community which would be followed by a private dinner to be hosted by President Macron at Élysée Palace in honour of the Prime Minister.
PM Modi France Visit Updates: PM Modi's 6th Visit To France
This is PM Modi’s sixth visit to France. “After PM Modi reaches France, he will meet his French counterpart Élisabeth Borne and President of French Senate Gérard Larcher on the same day,” said Kwatra.
PM Modi France Visit Live Updates: PM To Depart On July 13
According to Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, PM Modi will first visit France from July 13-14 at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. “PM Modi will depart in morning of July 13 for his visits to France and UAE. The first segment will be his visit to France. The PM will stay in France on July 13, 14 at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.”
PM Modi's 2-Day France Visit
During his two-day official visit to France beginning July 13, PM Modi will be Guest of Honour at the annual Bastille Day Parade and hold talks with French President Macron to take forward cooperation in a range of key areas including defence, space, trade and investment. After concluding his visit to France, PM Modi will travel to Abu Dhabi.