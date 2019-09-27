Live updates: PM Modi begins address at UNGA session in New York

27 September 2019, 19:35 PM
PM Modi begins address at UNGA's 74th session on Friday.
27 September 2019, 19:29 PM
Members of the Indian community gather outside United Nations Headquarters, ahead of PM Narendra Modi's address at the 74th United Nations General Assembly.
Members of the Indian community gather outside United Nations Headquarters, ahead of PM Narendra Modi's address at the 74th United Nations General Assembly.
27 September 2019, 19:24 PM
Thomas Motsoahae Thabane, Prime Minister of Kingdom of Lesotho is addressing UNGA. He is the third speaker to address the session. PM Modi will be addressing the session next.
27 September 2019, 19:16 PM
Crowd chants 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' outside the UN building in New York where PM Modi will shortly address the UNGA session.
27 September 2019, 19:11 PM
Balochistan protesters stage a plane protest near UN building in New York. They are demanding the UN's help to end human rights abuses in Balochistan.
27 September 2019, 19:07 PM
Minutes before his address at the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office tweeted about his upcoming speech.
All set for the @UN General Assembly session!
The speech of PM @narendramodi begins shortly. Do watch it LIVE. pic.twitter.com/63fWbgG0b7
27 September 2019, 19:06 PM
PM Narendra Modi is all set to address the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).