Live updates: PM Modi begins address at UNGA session in New York

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 27, 2019 - 19:39
New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Friday. The UNGA session will begin at 6:30 pm as per Indian Standard Time (IST), and PM Modi is likely to address the session around 7:15 pm on Friday.

The Prime Minister is likely to highlight the NDA government's key initiatives towards poverty alleviation, affordable healthcare and steps taken to combat terrorism and climate change. It is also likely that the PM's much-awaited speech will focus on establishing India's aspiration at the global level apart from talking tough on terrorism emanating from Pakistan. 

Following PM Modi's address, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the session after a gap of two speakers. In his earlier engagements, Imran Khan made it clear that he will "forcefully present the Kashmir issue" at the UN gathering.

PM Modi will be the fourth speaker at UNGA after Mauritius President Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory, Vice President of Indonesia, Muhammad Jusuf Kalla and Lesotho’s Prime Minister Thomas Motsoahae Thabane. This is the first address to the world leaders on the global platform of the UN, after winning a second term as Prime Minister with a thumping majority in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Here is how and where you can watch PM Narendra Modi's UNGA address live.

Here are the live updates:

27 September 2019, 19:35 PM

PM Modi begins address at UNGA's 74th session on Friday.

27 September 2019, 19:29 PM

Members of the Indian community gather outside United Nations Headquarters, ahead of PM Narendra Modi's address at the 74th United Nations General Assembly.

27 September 2019, 19:24 PM

Thomas Motsoahae Thabane, Prime Minister of Kingdom of Lesotho is addressing UNGA. He is the third speaker to address the session. PM Modi will be addressing the session next.
 

27 September 2019, 19:16 PM

Crowd chants 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' outside the UN building in New York where PM Modi will shortly address the UNGA session.

27 September 2019, 19:11 PM

Balochistan protesters stage a plane protest near UN building in New York. They are demanding the UN's help to end human rights abuses in Balochistan. 

27 September 2019, 19:07 PM

Minutes before his address at the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office tweeted about his upcoming speech.

27 September 2019, 19:06 PM

PM Narendra Modi is all set to address the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

