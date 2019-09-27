Live updates: PM Modi begins address at UNGA session in New York

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Friday. The UNGA session will begin at 6:30 pm as per Indian Standard Time (IST), and PM Modi is likely to address the session around 7:15 pm on Friday.

All set for the @UN General Assembly session! The speech of PM @narendramodi begins shortly. Do watch it LIVE. pic.twitter.com/63fWbgG0b7 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 27, 2019

The Prime Minister is likely to highlight the NDA government's key initiatives towards poverty alleviation, affordable healthcare and steps taken to combat terrorism and climate change. It is also likely that the PM's much-awaited speech will focus on establishing India's aspiration at the global level apart from talking tough on terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Following PM Modi's address, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the session after a gap of two speakers. In his earlier engagements, Imran Khan made it clear that he will "forcefully present the Kashmir issue" at the UN gathering.

PM Modi will be the fourth speaker at UNGA after Mauritius President Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory, Vice President of Indonesia, Muhammad Jusuf Kalla and Lesotho’s Prime Minister Thomas Motsoahae Thabane. This is the first address to the world leaders on the global platform of the UN, after winning a second term as Prime Minister with a thumping majority in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Here is how and where you can watch PM Narendra Modi's UNGA address live.

Here are the live updates: