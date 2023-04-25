topStoriesenglish2598887
LIVE: PM to Flag Off Kerala's Maiden Vande Bharat, Tharoor To Attend Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several projects worth more than Rs 3200 crore during his visit to Kerala. 

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several projects worth more than Rs 3200 crore during his visit to Kerala. Apart from the Kochi Water Metro, PM Modi will dedicate the rail electrification of the Dindigul-Palani-Palakkad section. He will flag off Kerala`s first Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station on Tuesday. During the event, PM Modi will also lay the groundwork for a number of rail projects, including the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Varkala Sivagiri railway stations, as well as the comprehensive development of the Thiruvananthapuram area, including Nemon and Kochuveli, and the increase of the sectional speed of the Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur section.

On Monday, April 24, the Prime Minister, who arrived in Kerala for a two-day visit, held a mega roadshow in Kochi. PM Modi walked through the streets of Kochi dressed in traditional Kerala attire. People lined up on both sides of the road and cheered for the PM.

25 April 2023
10:12 AM

PM In Kerala LIVE: Modi Leaves For Trivandrum Railway Station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is travelling by road to Trivandrum Central Railway Station to flag off the Vande Bharat Express.

 

10:10 AM

PM In Kerala LIVE Updates: Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of Digital Science Park

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram. According to Prime Minister`s Office (PMO), Digital Science Park is envisaged as a key research facility to develop digital products and services by industry and business units in collaboration with academia.

10:00 AM

PM Modi In Kerala LIVE: Vande Bharat Will Cover 11 Districts

Kerala's maiden Vande Bharat will start running on the Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram route from April 26 and on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod route on April 28.  The train will cover 11 districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod.

 

09:44 AM

PM Modi In Kerala LIVE: Shashi Tharoor To Attend Vande Bharat's Flagging Off

Congress MP from Thiruvananthpuram Shashi Tharoor will attend the flagging off of Kerala`s first Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod by PM Narendra Modi at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station on Tuesday. 

09:34 AM

PM Modi In Kerala LIVE: Modi To Flag Off Water Metro 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the nation's first Water Metro on Tuesday during his two-day Kerala visit. This one of its kind project connects 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats for samless connectivity with Kochi city. The flagship project has been set up at a cost of Rs 1,136.83.

