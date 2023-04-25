LIVE: PM to Flag Off Kerala's Maiden Vande Bharat, Tharoor To Attend Event

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several projects worth more than Rs 3200 crore during his visit to Kerala. Apart from the Kochi Water Metro, PM Modi will dedicate the rail electrification of the Dindigul-Palani-Palakkad section. He will flag off Kerala`s first Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station on Tuesday. During the event, PM Modi will also lay the groundwork for a number of rail projects, including the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Varkala Sivagiri railway stations, as well as the comprehensive development of the Thiruvananthapuram area, including Nemon and Kochuveli, and the increase of the sectional speed of the Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur section.

On Monday, April 24, the Prime Minister, who arrived in Kerala for a two-day visit, held a mega roadshow in Kochi. PM Modi walked through the streets of Kochi dressed in traditional Kerala attire. People lined up on both sides of the road and cheered for the PM.