NEW DELHI/DEHRADUN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath and Badrinath on Friday during which he will inspect various ongoing development works and also lay foundation stones for some new projects. In view of his visit, security arrangements have been tightened in the area, an official said. While the officials are busy finalizing the preparations for the two-day program of the prime minister, the priests of both the Dhams and the devotees are also excited by his arrival. Both Kedarnath and Badrinath temples are decorated with many quintals of flowers.

The Prime Minister will reach Kedarnath at around eight in the morning and will perform worship of Baba Kedar. After that, he will lay the foundation stone of the 9.7 km long Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project.