Live: PM Modi leaves for Kedarnath Dham, to review development projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath and Badrinath on Friday during which he will inspect various ongoing development works and also lay foundation stones for some new projects. In view of his visit, security arrangements have been tightened in the area, an official said. While the officials are busy finalizing the preparations for the two-day program of the prime minister, the priests of both the Dhams and the devotees are also excited by his arrival. Both Kedarnath and Badrinath temples are decorated with many quintals of flowers.
- PM Modi will visit Kedarnath-Badrinath today
- He will review and lay the foundation stone of several development projects
- In view of his visit, security arrangements have been tightened in the area
NEW DELHI/DEHRADUN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath and Badrinath on Friday during which he will inspect various ongoing development works and also lay foundation stones for some new projects. In view of his visit, security arrangements have been tightened in the area, an official said. While the officials are busy finalizing the preparations for the two-day program of the prime minister, the priests of both the Dhams and the devotees are also excited by his arrival. Both Kedarnath and Badrinath temples are decorated with many quintals of flowers.
The Prime Minister will reach Kedarnath at around eight in the morning and will perform worship of Baba Kedar. After that, he will lay the foundation stone of the 9.7 km long Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project.
PM Modi leaves for Kedarnath Dham to offer prayers and launch several development projects there, reports ANI.
The ropeway in Kedarnath will be around 9.7 km long and will connect Gaurikund to Kedarnath, reducing the travel time between the two places from six-seven hours at present to only about 30 minutes.
He will also review the progress of development work of the river front, followed by laying the foundation stone of road and ropeway projects at Mana village. Thereafter, at around 2 PM, he will review the progress of development work of arrival plaza and lakes, the statement said.
Thereafter, Prime Minister Modi will reach Badrinath where, at around 11:30 AM, he will perform 'darshan' and 'puja' at Badrinath temple, the PMO said.
He will visit the Adi Guru Shankaracharya Samadhi Sthal and also review the progress of development works along Mandakini Asthapath and Saraswati Asthapath.
The PM will perform darshan and pooja at Kedarnath Temple. At around 9 am, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Kedarnath Ropeway Project.
Uttarakhand | PM Narendra Modi to visit Kedarnath Dham today
PM will reach here at around 8:30 am. He will perform darshan and pooja at Kedarnath Temple. At around 9 am, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Kedarnath Ropeway Project. pic.twitter.com/2a7V3e6eFd
PM Modi will arrive at the Kedarnath Dham today PM will reach here at around 8:30 am.
PM Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath and Badrinath in Uttarakhand today. He will lay the foundation stone of connectivity projects worth more than Rs 3400 crores including two new ropeway projects connecting Gaurikund to Kedarnath and Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib.
PM Narendra Modi to visit Kedarnath and Badrinath in Uttarakhand today.
He will lay foundation stone of connectivity projects worth more than Rs 3400 crores including two new ropeway projects connecting Gaurikund to Kedarnath and Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib.
(file pics) pic.twitter.com/jDNbtNXOtd
