LIVE: PM Narendra Modi leaves for UAE after attending G7 Summit in Germany

PM Narendra Modi UAE visit live updates: In the middle-east country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will convey his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi ruler. 

 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi UAE visit live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (June 28, 2022) has left for the UAE after attending the G7 Summit in Germany. In the UAE, PM Modi will convey his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi ruler. 

"Leaving Germany after a productive visit in which I attended the G7 Summit, interacted with several world leaders and participated in a memorable community programme in Munich. We were able to discuss many issues aimed at furthering global well-being and prosperity," Modi tweeted ahead of his UAE visit.

Earlier on Monday, he had highlighted India's efforts for green growth, clean energy, sustainable lifestyles and global wellbeing, at the G7 summit session. During his two-day visit to Germany, he also met his counterparts from the UK, Japan and Italy and exchanged views on a range of issues with them.

