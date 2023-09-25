trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2666823
PM MODI MEGA RALLY IN BHOPAL

LIVE | Madhya Pradesh Polls 2023: PM Modi To Give 'Success Mantra' To BJP Workers At Karyakarta Mahakumbh

According to reports, Prime Minister Modi is expected to unveil key strategies aimed at securing victory in the upcoming legislative and Lok Sabha elections, sharing these insights with his dedicated party workers during the event.

Image credit: ANI
LIVE Blog

Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: Ahead of the assembly elections Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver a significant address on Monday at a massive public gathering in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. This event holds particular significance as Madhya Pradesh is currently in the midst of electoral activities.

The gathering, known as the 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh,' has been orchestrated to coincide with the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya, one of the founders of the Jana Sangh. Moreover, this rally serves as the official culmination of the BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras,' which have been taking place throughout the state.

25 September 2023
11:28 AM

PM Modi's Grand Rally in Bhopal, MP: Traffic Control Measures in Place, School Closures

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Madhya Pradesh, which is heading towards elections, to deliver an address at a massive gathering of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers. In preparation for Modi's arrival, the Bhopal Police have implemented traffic control measures that involve the regulation of various routes. As a result, several schools in the area will remain closed to ensure smooth traffic flow during the event.

