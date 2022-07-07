Live: PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 1800 cr in Varanasi today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a three-day Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday during which he is also expected to launch several projects worth Rs 1800 crore. According to reports, the PM will visit Varanasi during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 1,800 crore focussed on improving infrastructure and enhancing the ease of living.

At around 2 PM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the 'Akshay Patra Mid-Day Meal Kitchen' at LT College, Varanasi, which has the capacity of cooking mid-day meals for around one lakh students.

At around 2:45 pm, PM Modi will visit the International Cooperation and Convention Centre - Rudraksh - where he will inaugurate 'Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam' on the implementation of the NEP. Thereafter, at around 4 pm, PM will reach Dr Sampurnanand Sports Stadium, Sigra where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 1,800 crore.

According to reports, Prime Minister will inaugurate a three-day Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam in Varanasi on Thursday, organized by the Ministry of Education in association with University Grants Commission (UGC) and Banaras Hindu University.

Tune in to www.zeenews.com for live updates on PM Modi's Varanasi events:-