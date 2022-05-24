24 May 2022, 06:52 AM
Former Japan PM Yoshihide Suga-PM Narendra Modi to meet today
After the Quad summit and bilateral meetings with Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden and new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, PM Modi will also meet former Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
24 May 2022, 06:49 AM
PM Narendra Modi in Japan Day 2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's action-packed schedule on day 2 (May 24, 2022) of his Japan visit will begin with the Quad summit.
During the Quad Leaders` Summit in Tokyo, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to exchange views about developments in the region and global issues of mutual interest with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden, and newly-elected Australia PM Anthony Albanese.
Following the crucial Quad summit, which comes amid the ongoing Russia-Ukrain war, PM Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with Kishida, Biden, and Albanese.