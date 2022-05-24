हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Modi in Japan Day 2 Live Updates: PM to attend Quad summit, hold bilateral meetings with Biden, Kishida, Albanese

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Japan visit: During the crucial Quad Leaders` Summit, which comes amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, PM Modi is scheduled to exchange views about global issues of mutual interest.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 24, 2022 - 06:58
Comments |
PM Narendra Modi waves ahead of Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo (Photo credits: Reuters)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's action-packed schedule on day 2 (May 24, 2022) of his Japan visit will begin with the Quad summit. During the Quad Leaders` Summit in Tokyo, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to exchange views about developments in the region and global issues of mutual interest with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden, and newly-elected Australia PM Anthony Albanese.

Following the crucial Quad summit, which comes amid the ongoing Russia-Ukrain war, PM Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with Suga, Biden, and Albanese.

Stay here with Zee News to get the latest updates on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Japan visit.

24 May 2022, 06:52 AM

Former Japan PM Yoshihide Suga-PM Narendra Modi to meet today

After the Quad summit and bilateral meetings with Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden and new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, PM Modi will also meet former Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. 

24 May 2022, 06:49 AM

PM Narendra Modi in Japan Day 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's action-packed schedule on day 2 (May 24, 2022) of his Japan visit will begin with the Quad summit.

During the Quad Leaders` Summit in Tokyo, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to exchange views about developments in the region and global issues of mutual interest with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden, and newly-elected Australia PM Anthony Albanese.

Following the crucial Quad summit, which comes amid the ongoing Russia-Ukrain war, PM Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with Kishida, Biden, and Albanese.

 

