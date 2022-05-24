New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's action-packed schedule on day 2 (May 24, 2022) of his Japan visit will begin with the Quad summit. During the Quad Leaders` Summit in Tokyo, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to exchange views about developments in the region and global issues of mutual interest with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden, and newly-elected Australia PM Anthony Albanese.

Following the crucial Quad summit, which comes amid the ongoing Russia-Ukrain war, PM Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with Suga, Biden, and Albanese.

Stay here with Zee News to get the latest updates on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Japan visit.