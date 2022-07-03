NewsIndia
PSEB BOARD RESULTS 2022

PSEB 10th Result 2022 (Soon) Live Updates: Punjab Board Class 10 Result likely TOMORROW at pseb.ac.in- check details here

PSEB is likely to announce the PSEB 10th result 2022 for term 2 examinations Tomorrow, 4 July, once released students can check their result at pseb.ac.in.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 01:03 PM IST

PSEB 10th Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to announce the PSEB 10th result 2022 for term 2 examinations Tomorrow, 4 July. However, no official confirmation has been released by the Punjab School Education Board yet. Once declared students can check their result at pseb.ac.in. PSEB 10th Exam 2022 was conducted in two terms this year. The PSEB 10th Exam 2022 Term 1 was conducted from December 13, 2021 to December 18, 2022 and PSEB 10th Exam 2022 was scheduled from April 29, 2022 to May 19, 2022.

As per the PSEB 10th board exam 2022 qualifying criteria, students will have to score at least 33% marks in each subject. Punjab board will also give the facility of supplementary exam for the students who are not satisfied with their marks.

Stay Tuned to ZEE NEWS for Latest & LIVE updates on PSEB 10th Results 2022

