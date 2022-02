Punjab Assembly Election Final Opinion poll LIVE: Congress dominates Majha region with 33% vote share

New Delhi: The much-awaited elections to 117 Assembly seats in Punjab are just around the corner.

Zee News has conducted Final Opinion Poll in the state to gauge the voters’ pulse ahead of the high-profile election. This survey was jointly conducted by Zee News in association with Design Boxed - a political campaign management company. The opinion poll was conducted between January 20 and February 2.

Congress will announce its CM candidate on Sunday. Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu are the frontrunners for the post. Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP's) CM face is Bhagwant Mann. BJP is fighting the polls in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress.

Punjab will vote on February 20 and the results will be declared on March 10.

