Zee News opinion poll: AAP dominates in Malwa region with 36% vote share, maximum seats

New Delhi: Amid intense campaigning for the high-stakes battle for Punjab, Zee News - one of the country's largest media houses – will be conducting a massive and possibly the biggest-ever opinion poll - with the largest sample size ever collected - to check the mood of the voters in this Congress-ruled state.

Besides Punjab, Zee News has earlier conducted an opinion poll to predict the mood of voters in other poll-bound states like - Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and will also be conducting the same for Goa and Manipur.

The ‘Janata Ka Mood’ - billed as the biggest opinion poll ever - has received over 12 lakh responses from people of the five states.

The opinion poll has been jointly conducted by Zee News in association with Design Boxed - a political campaign management company.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP's) has declared Bhagwant Mann as its chief ministerial candidate for Punjab.

Bhagwant Mann, a two-time AAP MP from Sangrur, received more than 93 per cent of the votes cast through phone and WhatsApp, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal told reporters. More than 21 lakh people participated in the vote, AAP said. Mann will contest from the Dhuri assembly seat in Sangrur district for the next month's assembly polls in Punjab.

Punjab will vote on February 20 and the results will be declared on March 10.

Stay tuned to watch what the Zee News Opinion poll - Janata Ka Mood.