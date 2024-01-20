Punjab State Lottery Result 6 PM Winners List 20.01.2024 (SHORTLY) LIVE: DEAR LOHRI MAKER SANKRANTI BUMPER Rs. 5 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers COMING SOON- Check Full List Here

"Punjab State Bumper Lottery Today Result 20-01-2024 Saturday Live: The latest Punjab State Lottery draw at 6 pm & 8 pm is shared here on a daily basis. Get the latest Punjab state lottery winning numbers and stay connected for draw results timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The results of the 6 PM & 8 PM draw for Punjab State Lottery's " DEAR LOHRI MAKER SANKRANTI BUMPER " and “ DEAR 10 PLATINUM” will be announced today. The first prize lotteries for the day is Bumper 5 Crore Rupees."

Get Punjab State lottery result today & old, new scheme Lucky winning number live at Punjabstatelotteries.com

The Punjab State lottery has been started by the government of Punjab. It covers various lottery schemes such as Weekly, Monthly and Bumper Lucky Draw.

Name of Bumper Lottery Today Scheme:

The scheme is officially named "Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper 2024 Lottery Scheme"

Price of Tickets:

The MRP of a single ticket is Rs.500/(Five Hundred Only) Including of all taxes

Punjab State Dear Lohri Maker Sankranti Bumper Lottery 2024 Prize Money

Where to Purchase Punjab State lottery Ticket

You can purchase Punjab State Lottery Ticket only Offline/Physical through a Vendor from Punjab and Maharashtra.

Daily Punjab State lottery result is published at 6pm. These live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.

Disclaimer

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway, take your decision after consideration. This article is not a suggestion/advice to buy lottery)