Punjab State Lottery Result 6 PM Winners List 20.01.2024 (SHORTLY) LIVE: DEAR LOHRI MAKER SANKRANTI BUMPER Rs. 5 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers COMING SOON- Check Full List Here
Punjab State DEAR LOHRI MAKER SANKRANTI BUMPER & DEAR 10 PLATINUM Weekly lottery for Saturday, 20 January 2024, will be announced live at 6 PM & 8 PM. The first prize in the Bumper Lottery is 5 Crore Rupees. Participants can check their results on the official website, Punjabstatelotteries.com. Scroll down for more details.
"Punjab State Bumper Lottery Today Result 20-01-2024 Saturday Live: The latest Punjab State Lottery draw at 6 pm & 8 pm is shared here on a daily basis. Get the latest Punjab state lottery winning numbers and stay connected for draw results timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The results of the 6 PM & 8 PM draw for Punjab State Lottery's " DEAR LOHRI MAKER SANKRANTI BUMPER " and “ DEAR 10 PLATINUM” will be announced today. The first prize lotteries for the day is Bumper 5 Crore Rupees."
Get Punjab State lottery result today & old, new scheme Lucky winning number live at Punjabstatelotteries.com
The Punjab State lottery has been started by the government of Punjab. It covers various lottery schemes such as Weekly, Monthly and Bumper Lucky Draw.
Name of Bumper Lottery Today Scheme:
The scheme is officially named "Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper 2024 Lottery Scheme"
Price of Tickets:
The MRP of a single ticket is Rs.500/(Five Hundred Only) Including of all taxes
Punjab State Dear Lohri Maker Sankranti Bumper Lottery 2024 Prize Money
Where to Purchase Punjab State lottery Ticket
You can purchase Punjab State Lottery Ticket only Offline/Physical through a Vendor from Punjab and Maharashtra.
Daily Punjab State lottery result is published at 6pm. These live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.
Disclaimer
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway, take your decision after consideration. This article is not a suggestion/advice to buy lottery)
Punjab State Lottery 20.01.2024 Live Updates: Details and Address
The Punjab State Lottery is a lottery system that provides individuals from all walks of life with an opportunity to try their luck and potentially win prizes. Organized by the government, the Punjab State Lottery conducts its lottery draws fairly, ensuring a transparent and trustworthy experience for all participants. Established in 1968 as an arm of the Punjabi government, the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries is located at VIT-TE Yojhna Bhawan, Plot No. 2, Sector 33-A, Chandigarh, 160020.